Mzansi coach and legend Ian Palmer has passed away and the news was confirmed by Orlando Pirates on social media

The striker used to play for Orlando Pirates and went on to coach at different clubs in Mzansi, impressing many

Mzansi social media users and football fans took to the comments section to send Palmer's family messages of condolences

Ian Palmer, a former Orlando Pirates striker and one of South Africa's most notable instructors, has passed away. Palmer's death was revealed on Thursday afternoon with his previous team, Pirates, paying respect to him on social media.

Palmer was 55 years old when he died and the cause of his untimely passing is unknown at this time. Palmer started his career as a striker for the PG Rangers but it was with Pirates that he moved his career to the next level in the 1980s.

His playing career, however, was cut short owing to a renal condition. In 2016, Palmer received a kidney transplant.

Ian Palmer has passed away. He used to play for Orlando Pirates and had various coaching gigs.

Source: Twitter

After hanging up his boots, Palmer went into coaching and managed a variety of South African teams, including Maritzburg United, Black Leopards, Chippa United, and Santos, to name a few.

Check out the reactions below:

@LemmyNtshangase commented:

"My deepest condolences to the Palmer family. We miss strikers of his calibre. May his soul rest in peace."

@sharpsurety said:

"Very sad news, condolences to his family, may his football soul rest in peace."

@lesiamolibeli commented:

"Bucs legend. Rest easy, coach. We will forever be indebted to you."

