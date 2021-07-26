Civil society groups are against the South African Police Service's current house-to-house missions to retrieve stolen goods

They have called the actions by the government and stated that poor people were unfairly being targeted

The South African National Christian Forum wants the South African government to offer individuals an opportunity to return stolen goods without penalty

Civil society groups have called out the South African government's decision to raid the homes of people suspected of participating in the looting that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the past weeks.

The South African Police Services alongside members of the South African Defence Force as well as private security companies are currently on a joint effort to retrieve as many stolen goods as possible, according to News24.

Civil Society Groups would like the South African government to pardon looters instead of arresting them if they willingly return stolen goods.

Source: Getty Images

Items such as cellphone towers, shopping carts, clothing items, livestock and groceries have been recovered thus far.

The legality of the police raids has been brought into question with the C19 People's Coalition calling the raids morally devoid.

Speaking to EWN, the C19's People's Coalition's Tauriq Jenkins stated these missions to retrieve stolen goods were targeting impoverished individuals. In reaction to the possibility that the government's plan to destroy all the stolen that has been retrieved, Jenkins says there is no moral logic behind this plan.

“That government will destroy food and goods in a situation where you're dealing with the kind of abject poverty that we're doing, who exactly is benefiting from that decision?"

The South African National Christian Forum has called on the South Africans to show mercy to individuals who voluntarily return stolen goods by not arresting them.

The organisation stated that individuals who voluntarily return goods would be displaying remorse and therefore should be pardoned.

Source: Briefly.co.za