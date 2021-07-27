The DStv Premiership fixtures have been released and the first encounter is going to see the top two from last season face off in a mouth-watering encounter. The MTN 8 quarter-finals will be on 14 August.

Fans have been waiting in anticipation to see how next season's fixtures are going to go in the DStv Premiership. The opener sees the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a clash against AmaZulu FC.

The two clubs were fighting it out for the title last season but in the end, it was Masandawana who prevailed and won the premiership. The new campaign will start on Sunday, 14 August with the MTN 8 quarter-finals.

The DStv Premiership fixtures have been leaked and AmaZulu will face off against Sundowns in the opening.

Source: Twitter

Check out the opening fixtures on the weekend for the DStv Premiership below:

Friday, 20 August

Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu (Loftus Versfeld)

Saturday, 21 August

Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch FC (Orlando Stadium)

Sekhukhune United v Chippa United (Makhulong Stadium)

Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium)

Baroka FC v Marumo Gallants (New Peter Mokaba Stadium)

Cape Town City v SuperSport United (Cape Town Stadium)

Sunday, 22 August

Swallows FC v Bloemfontein Celtic (Dobsonville Stadium)

TS Galaxy v Kaizer Chiefs (Mbombela Stadium)

Coach Benni McCarthy has said that he would like to see Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates challenging for the title this season. Both clubs are currently busy in the transfer window in an effort to strengthen their squads.

Benni McCarthy says that he is going to stay at AmaZulu and honour his contract

Briefly News previously reported that after leading AmaZulu to a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership last season, it's understandable to think that many will be after Benni McCarthy's signature.

Reports have been stating that Orlando Pirates is looking to hire McCarthy but he's not received any communication from the club regarding that matter. McCarthy used to play for Pirates and has shown impressive coaching skills with AmaZulu.

“I was not approached by Pirates; I haven’t had a chat with the chairman or any one of Orlando Pirates for that matter. Orlando Pirates has their own coaches and I’m sure they are very happy and content with what they have," said McCarthy to Marawa Sports Worldwide.

