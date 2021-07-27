Just In: Keagan Dolly Finally Joins Kaizer Chiefs Along with Cole Alexander

Kaizer Chiefs caused the Twitter timeline to go crazy when they announced two new major signings for the club

The club announced that they have signed Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander to strengthen their squad further

Looking at the calibre of the two players they've signed, it looks like Kaizer Chiefs are ready to challenge for the title

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs has finally announced the news that all their fans have been waiting for. In a surprise announcement on social media, AmaKhosi revealed that they've signed Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander. They captioned their post:

"New player signings! Two Lions welcomed into the pride. We would like to officially announce the signing of Cole Alexander and Keagan Dolly to the Club. Welcome MaKhosi, we are happy to have you with us."

Keagan Dolly has finally joined Kaizer Chiefs after days of speculation on social media. Image: Alexandre Dimou/Icon Sport

Source: Getty Images

The timeline has been abuzz ever since the rumours about signing Keagan Dolly came to light. Now the fans are celebrating on the timeline and are given a glimmer of hope after losing the CAF Champions League final to Al Ahly two weeks ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Check out the reactions to the new signings of Kaizer Chiefs below:

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Glory days are coming back at Naturena!"

@Abo_Qua commented:

"Someone please tag that journalist to come and see Dolly in Gold and Black."

@TauYaPhaahla said:

"Great signings, we welcome them to AmaKhosi family. Mokoena, Mbule and Nodada now please."

@Soyengwase23 commented:

"That other team from Orlando stadium with ageing defenders will feel the heat."

Itumeleng Khune's future hangs in the balance with rumours of a move to Qatar

Briefly News previously reported that the latest rumours surrounding the future of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune say that he could leave the club and head to Qatar. Former Chiefs keeper Brian Baloyi has shared his thoughts on the news regarding Itu.

The retired Bafana Bafana keeper says Khune’s contract is over at Naturena and the rumours surfaced in January that the North West-born signed for a Qatari club.

With Amakhosi having the likes of Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma fighting for the number one spot, Baloyi says the ball is in the club’s court. Baloyi is quoted by Goal:

“Chiefs are the ones who should answer these questions about the future of Itu at the club. One thing we know is, his contract is up and there has not been anything about a new contract."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za