A young Nigerian man, Kingsley Ezeanyika, has been able to overcome the challenges that wanted to pull him down in life

Despite having an accident in school and losing his memory, he still was able to graduate as a chartered accountant

On his birthday, Kingsley also revealed that he had been through pains of losing his father and some members of his family

A Nigerian man, Kingsley Ezeanyika, said that he lost three members of his family in one year, including his dad.

On Sunday, July 25, he said that they had the burial of one of his sisters. In addition to that, he revealed 2021 was the year he made his biggest mistakes.

Many people congratulated Ezeanyika on triumphing over all. Photo source: LinkedIn/Kingsley Ezeanyika

He had a memory loss

Reliving the challenges he has had in past years on his birthday in a LinkedIn post, the man said that just after the close of the first session in school, he fell off his hostel's flyover, had a head injury, and lost his memory.

Kingsley said that he stayed back in school to read for his ATS 2 exam and had barely just confirmed his 4.58 CGPA as a first-year student when it happened.

God helped him

He stated that it was only by God’s grace that he graduated and became a chartered accountant. He said without Him, he would have been nothing.

Kingsley’s story touched the hearts of many as people thronged his comment section with messages of congratulations.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Gladys Udoakang said:

"Wow! I don't know you but, Happy Birthday Anniversary Kingsley! Lemme borrow you my favourite personal quote, "Circumstances and situations can only try, but I am made of more!". Cheers to more years of standing strong on your feet, irrespective. Cheers!"

Destiny Evans Omonuwa said:

"Happy birthday to you Kingsley. God has indeed done so much for you and there's need to be grateful for life. So sorry for your losses. I wish you the best bro."

