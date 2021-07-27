Cassper Nyovest got Kefilwe Mabote to model his shoes and seeing them together made people change their minds about Cass’ kicks

Taking to social media to share the snaps, Cassper made it known that the only dishes him and Kefilwe are serving, are fire

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see how good the shoes looked on Kefilwe and took to the comment section to make it known

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest and Kefilwe Mabote look hella good together. If Cass wasn’t in the happy relationship that he is, peeps would definitely be feeling some vibes here.

Getting boujee social media influencer and media mogul Kefilwe onboard with his sneaker launch campaign, Cassper did a sneaky lil photoshoot with her. Posting the fire snaps online, Cass showed off his new kicks.

Cassper Nyovest and Kefilwe Mabote dropped so much heat on social media that peeps were sweating during the cold front. These two are litty. Image: @casspernyovest and @kefilwe_mabote.

Source: Instagram

Serving swag, Cassper and Kefilwe gave the all-white RF990’s life!

Cassper posted:

Fans took to the comment section to let Cassper know how lit the shoes look on both him and Kefilwe. One fan also pointed out how short Kefilwe actually is, seeing her next to Cassper, LOL.

@call_me_dineo loves the shoes on Kefilwe:

“Okay Kefi looks really good in the 990s.”

@tumeliso_ needs to get some of those on their feet:

“I want these shoes so bad.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Blackbarbielish can’t get over how short Kefilwe is:

“@kefilwe_mabote is shorter than u???? Hai y’all are short marrrn hahahah!! But then the RF DRIP be on some dope vibes!”

Cassper receives brutal feedback on his sneakers, peeps had zero chill

A full range of Cassper Nyovest’s sneakers has been released to the public. Briefly News reported that the shoes, which are a collaboration with the local label Drip Footwear, are currently priced at R990.

This is Cassper’s first attempt at designing shoes and it seems he may need to go back to the drawing board if the comments are anything to go by.

Many have criticised the lack of creativity of the shoe, while others have said that they were just plain ugly.

@sizwetoyou said:

“No effort whatsoever.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za