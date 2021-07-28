Chelsea claim their second preseason victory this summer after beating Bournemouth 2-1 at Vitality Stadium

Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo both scored to inspire the Blues to a comeback after Emiliano Marcondes gave the hosts the lead

Thomas Tuchel's men have two more games in their build-up to the new season against Arsenal and Tottenham on August 1 and 4 respectively

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Chelsea continues their build-up towards the start of the 2021/22 season with a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

A goal each from Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo handed the Blues their second straight preseason triumph so far this summer.

Emiliano Marcondes broke the deadlock for the hosts with a superb header in the 66th minute after both sides failed to find the back of the net in the opening half.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyeck trying to beat Bournemouth's Philip Billing during their preseason friendly at Vitality Stadium. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

However, a quick response from Broja who recently penned a long-term deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit from close range restored parity in the game in the 72nd minute.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

While Ugbo sealed the winner for the Champions League winners in the 76th minute as he hopes to impress Thomas Tuchel on his return from a loan deal at Belgian side Cercle Brugge last season.

The 22-year-old, whose current deal with the Blues expires in the summer of 2022, scored 16 goals and one assist in the Belgian Pro League and he will be hoping to break into the club's senior team soon.

Chelsea however have two more test games against Arsenal on August 1 and Tottenham three days later before they conclude their preseason plans.

Recall that Tuchel's men thrashed Peterborough 6-1 in their friendly game earlier this month as stated on Chelsea's official website.

Chelsea loses a star player

Briefly News earlier reported that Chelsea star Lewis Bate has completed a switch to Premier League rivals Leeds United in a deal believed to be in the region of £1.5 million (R30 million).

The talented teenager is understood to have penned a three-year deal with the West Yorkshire-based club. According to Goal, Bate snubbed a new offer of fresh terms at Stamford Bridge in order to seal his exit.

The transfer has since been confirmed by Leeds, with the club confirming the 18-year-old had courted interest from a number of clubs before his decision to move to Elland Road.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za