Venda Farmhouse Oozes Luxury in TikTok Video, South Africa Stunned
- A TikTok video showed a stunning Limpopo property that a TikTok content creator enjoyed with loved ones
- The clip highlighted the stunning farmhouse with impressive amenities, situated in a peaceful landscape
- Online users were stunned by the footage of the farmhouse, which included breathtaking terrain
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
In a video posted on TikTok, a young lady shared her experience at a farm. TikTok creator's video received more than 100,000 views as she flexed a luxury setup.
People commented on the video the young lady shared about her outing in the wild. The post on TikTok left many people raving about the stunning location.
In a video posted on TikTok by @user716145172981, a young lady shared her "Farmhouse Chronicles". She rode on a quad bike leading up to a luxury mansion. The large house was situated in nature in nature on a big piece of land that looked like a game farm. Another snippet showed that the property was teeming with wildlife as they came across some antelopes and bucks.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africa impressed by farmhouse
People commented on the young lady's video, raving about the views. Online users were curious to know more about the farmhouse. TikTok viewers admired the farm, with many saying the clip showed their dream life. Watch the video of the farmhouse and read people's comments, gushing about the property below:
BABY BOY.🧸 was attracted to the lady's lifestyle:
"Are you taken by any chance 😭😭"
Evans was curious about the wildlife:
"Do you have any carnivores on the farm?"
4batzz_nolo🦇👾 was inspired:
"Mxm I need to get rich keh."
Kago Mhaladi™️ was impressed by the luxury farm setting:
"My kinda wealth."
Frankdon254 was invigorated by the video:
"I need such friends to enjoy such adventures."
immbillionaire_m.porsche was gushing over the lady's farm:
"Someone is living my dream."
Samkelo was impressed by the luxurious property:
"I thought it was a mall or hotel ❤️"
𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙚.exe was impressed by the size of the farm:
"😭😭Ebaba, that's not a farm, you've got the Kruger National Park in your backyard."
Jimmy Comes To Jozi felt motivated:
"I speak for all men when I say this is the kind of life we are building for ourselves and family."
Marglin shared a different take:
"I hope lemali iclean. Otherwise ,uMkhwanazi is gonna come to clean it legally for you guys. Uzoni arresta one by one."
sandakahle. cracked a joke:
"Kudliwa imali yeTembisa hospital😭. (ngyadlala) (They are eating Tembisa hospital money.)"
Other Briefly News stories about impressive homes
- A homestead in KZN became a viral hit is people speculated about how much their luxury property was worth in a tiktok video.
- Southern Africans were impressed by a married couple who built an entire mansion completely in secret so that nothing would ruin their plans.
- People were thoroughly impressed by a lavish home that was spotted in a rural area,
- One woman gave people a house tour, and the luxury features in her home impressed viewers on TikTok.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za