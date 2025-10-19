TS Galaxy head coach Adnan Beganovic has shared the reason behind the club's decision to sign Nigerian goalkeeper Kayode Bankole.

The Super Eagles star was officially introduced by the club on Friday, 17 October, joining the Mpumalanga-based team on a free transfer. The 23-year-old had been a free agent since August 2025 after leaving Remo Stars FC in the Nigeria Professional Football League. His signing marks Galaxy's 16th acquisition of the season under the ownership of Tim Sukazi.

Prior to Bankole’s arrival, Galaxy had their first-choice goalkeeper, Ira Tape, alongside competition from Sipho Maseti and Nkosingabele Madela.

Speaking after Galaxy’s 2-1 defeat to Magesi FC in their Betway Premiership encounter at Seshego Stadium near Polokwane, coach Beganovic reflected on the team’s recent addition to the squad.

He explained that the player had been with the team for about a month and a half, and the aim was to bring in a second goalkeeper capable of competing with the first choice. Beganovic emphasized the importance of having strong competition in every position, saying he dislikes situations where a single player feels too comfortable.

He added that fostering competition during training sessions helps drive improvement and maintain high standards within the squad. According to Beganovic, as long as the player maintains the right attitude and continues to work hard, he will be fully supported by the technical team.

