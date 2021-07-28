EFF Gifts Deserving Family a Home, SA Shows Appreciation: #EFFTurns8

EFF members in Mpumalanga have headed online to celebrate their party's birthday by giving to a local family

The members gifted a newly built home to five homeless orphans in Mbombela

Mzansi took to the comments section thanking the politicians for their good work in the community

EFF members in Mpumalanga have celebrated the party's eighth birthday by gifting homes to locals in need. One newly built home is just the beginning for five homeless orphans living in Mbombela.

EFF members in Mpumalanga have gifted a family this house. Images: @collensedibe/Twitter

, EFF member @collensedibe shared the good work done by his party.

"#EFFTurns8 Today we handed over the EFF 8th Birthday gift to the five homeless orphans in Ward 5 Mbombela Phola Trust. EFF Cares, " he captioned the post.

Social media users took to the comments section with many people thanking the party for their selfless work, despite their own political loyalties. Others used the opportunity to criticise the party.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ScanaRostova said:

"I saw this now on the news, well done to you guys, this is indeed great work, restoring that family's dignity, well done to EFF."

@julius_idiot said:

"VBS money could have bought much much more homes."

@motsebore_l said:

"This is wonderful. Well done guys."

@Makabongwenkosi said:

"Whether you like or hate EFF this must be appreciated, they must not oppose only but contribute in our communities, this is the best way of being an opposition party."

@KarnetiusT said:

"Big up Fighters for looking out for the people who are being treated like step kids in the country."

Social media turns red as EFF celebrates 8th anniversary, Mzansi reacts

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that The Economic Freedom Fighters are celebrating their eighth year anniversary and the party painted their social media pages red. The EFF has grown in leaps and bounds as a political party and many followers have shared their thoughts on the role of the organisation.

Mzansi is congratulating the opposition party through social media and public figures such as Advocate Dali Mpofu, Musician Ringo Madlingozi and football players such as Siphiwe Tshabalala also posted their messages.

The party is credited for changing the political landscape in Mzansi and will look to grow their numbers as they enter their ninth year of existence.

@Sentletse said:

“The party of today and the future. Gola EFF, gola!”

@AdvDali_Mpofu said:

“Happy July 26 to the July 26 Movement!! We are one year closer to #EconomicFreedomInOurLifetime.”

@SiphiweShabba said:

“Happy 8th anniversary to @EFFSouthAfrica best wishes.”

@MmabthoMontsho said:

“Happy 8th anniversary Fighters. May all that is good continue to multiply. #EFFTurns8.”

@AndiswaMadikazi said:

“Happy birthday to the most radical leftist organisation in Africa. The fasted growing and the government in waiting. It has been 8 years of uncompromising principles, 8 years of dedication to the struggle of black people and of confronting racism. May it continue to grow. #EFFTurns8."

Source: Briefly.co.za