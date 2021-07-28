A Free State-based artist is wowing Mzansi with his latest piece on former president Nelson Mandela and the video is going viral

Thabiso Mahlaba from Phuthaditjaba is seen in a video busy working wonders on Mandela and the clip has sparked positive reactions on social media

Mahlaba previously delivered stunning artwork on president Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Irvin Khoza of Orlando Pirates

Thabiso Mahlaba is an amazing artist with brilliant skills and in his most recent work, he is seen painting Nelson Mandela’s portrait. Mahlaba is one of Mzansi’s finest artists and the video has captured massive interest on social media.

Based in QwaQwa deep in the Free State province, his video displaying him busy with work on Madiba’s portrait is covered by Beautiful News via Facebook.

Artist Thabiso Mahlaba is congratulated for his work on Nelson Mandela. Image: @ThabisoMeshack/Facebook

@Walter Khoisan said:

“This is really a study of light. He remind me the old master of chiaroscurio Mr Rembrant van Reijn. This is beautiful news.”

@Corrine Santowski said:

“Awesome Thabiso. Wish you could draw my family for me... you are so so talented young man. I wish everything of the best for you.”

@Loraine Daniels said:

“You are a beautiful role model.”

@Shirley Alberts said:

“Wow, you are so talented, keep it up.”

@Helen Van Pletzen said:

“What an incredibly talented young man.”

@Tashabalala John said:

Keep it up my boy. I am proud of you.”

Source: Briefly.co.za