Carissa Moore: age, height, parents, family, Olympics, medals, net worth

Sports have taken people places. One such successful person is Carissa Moore. She is an American professional surfer, the 2021 Olympic champion, and the 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019 WSL Women's World Tour Champion. How did she start her career? What is her net worth? This article has that and much more info about her. Keep reading to learn more.

Carissa Moore is an American professional surfer. Photo: @rissmo

Source: Instagram

Carissa Moore is a force to reckon with in sports. She has established herself as a powerhouse in women's surfing, and she is a world champ who is not afraid to compete against men. Below is her full bio.

Profile summary and bio

Name: Carissa Moore

Carissa Moore Date of birth: August 27, 1992

August 27, 1992 Carissa Moore age: 28 years (As of 2021)

28 years (As of 2021) Sport : Surfing

: Surfing Carissa Moore Height: 5-7

5-7 Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii High School: Punahou School '10

Punahou School '10 Weight: 154 lbs 70 kg

154 lbs 70 kg Stance: Regular

Regular Sponsors: Nike, Red Bull, Target, Hurley, Subaru Hawaii, Visa

Nike, Red Bull, Target, Hurley, Subaru Hawaii, Visa Major achievements: 4 times ASP Women's World Tour Champion; ASP Elite Victories: 6; ASP Other Victories: 2; ASP Rookie of the Year 2010; 11 NSSA Titles, 2020 Olympic gold medal.

4 times ASP Women's World Tour Champion; ASP Elite Victories: 6; ASP Other Victories: 2; ASP Rookie of the Year 2010; 11 NSSA Titles, 2020 Olympic gold medal. Carissa Moore website: www.carissamoore.com

www.carissamoore.com Carissa Moore Instagram : @rissmoore10

: @rissmoore10 Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional Surfer

Family and early life

The American professional surfer who won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo: @rissmo

Source: Instagram

How old is Carissa Moore surfer? She was born on August 27, 1992, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She is 28 years of age as of 2021. Carissa Moore parents are Chris, the father, and the mother is Carol Lum. Does Carissa Moore have siblings? Yes, she has a young sister named Cayla Moore.

When Carissa was a kid, around five years, her dad introduced her to surfing off the beaches of Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her father was a competent and professional open water swimmer. During his time he used to do competitions and managed to win a number of them.

Carissa Moore's husband

The American professional surfer is married to Luke Untermann. Photo: @rissmo

Source: Instagram

She is married to Luke Untermann. They tied the knot on December 16, 2017. Luke is the co-founder of Banan, a frozen desserts brand made from exotic Hawaiian bananas.

Carissa Moore's surfing career

The most decorated surfer in NSSA history. Photo: @rissmo

Source: Instagram

At the age of 11, she started competing at NSSA junior surf competitions, where she earned multiple competitions. This encouraged her to take part in the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships, where she helped in achieving a team victory.

In 2008, at the age of 16, she won the Reef Hawaiian Pro and was crowned the youngest champion at a Triple Crown of Surfing event.

At only 17, Moore had already tallied quite an impressive record. At that age, she became the most decorated surfer in NSSA history, with 11 National titles.

In 2010, she qualified for the ASP World Tour, currently the World Surf League. She garnered two major contests, finished third overall, and was named Rookie of the Year.

At 18 years, she became the youngest person to win a surfing world title. That same year, she took yet another challenge and took part in Oahu's Triple Crown of Surfing, an all-male event featuring the world's best surfers.

She went ahead to garner the top World Tour honours again in 2013, 2015 and 2019. However, in the 2019 season, she declared her interest in taking a break from the world tour in 2020.

Olympics

Top Female Surfer in the SURFER magazine. Photo: @rissmo

Source: Instagram

She qualified to compete for the United States in surfing on the U.S. women's team with Caroline Marks at the 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan. Unfortunately, the Olympics was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the event took part at the 2020 Summer Olympics at Tsurigasaki beach Ichinomiya, Japan. Carissa made history when she won a gold medal in Olympic surfing. She was in tears holding the American flag as she celebrated the gold medal victory.

She defeated Silvana Lima in the first quarterfinals matchup, 14.26-8.30. She then defeated Tsuzuki, 8.33-7.43, in the semifinals. She finally defeated Buitendag, 14.93-8.46.

Carissa Moore's medals

The Olympics made Moore the first woman to ever win a gold medal in the sport. Besides, she has won 4 World Championships.

Honours

Adventure of the Year by National Geographic

Woman of the Year by Glamour magazine

Top Female Surfer in the SURFER magazine

Carissa Moore's net worth

The American professional surfer has a net worth of approximately $2 million. Photo: @rissmo

Source: Instagram

How much does Carissa Moore make? She has a net worth of approximately $2 million. This has been primarily due to her long and successful surfing career that has spanned for many years. Besides, she also makes huge income from endorsements, with a notable deal with Hurley's surfing brand.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Carissa Moore, the American professional surfer who won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics at Tsurigasaki beach Ichinomiya, Japan, on Tuesday 27, 2021. Briefly.co.za wishes her the very best in the sports and life endeavours.

READ ALSO: Gabriel Medina: age, ethnicity, wife, height, career, net worth, profile

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on July 28, 2021, about Gabriel Medina's bio. Who is Gabriel Medina? She is a Brazilian professional surfer.

Why is he famous? He is a two-time world surfing champion after winning the coveted WSL championship in 2014 and 2018. In 2021, he participated in the first-ever surfing Summer Olympics after the sport was first introduced to the Tokyo 2020 sports list. What is his net worth? Read more here!

Source: Briefly.co.za