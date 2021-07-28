A woman who works as a housekeeper and raised three award-winning students has been helped with the sum of $292,114 (R4.3 million)

The woman simply identified as Esther moved from Mexico to the United States, and despite stopping her education at sixth grade, she ensured that her daughters were educated

A GoFundMe campaign that was started for her was able to raise a whopping sum of $292,114 within 16 hours

A Mexican woman in the United States identified as Esther has received the help of $292,114 (R4.3 million) from Good Samaritans after her touching story made it to Humans of New York.

Esther, who worked as a housekeeper, was able to raise her three daughters all by herself after her husband was deported.

According to a Facebook post by Humans of New York, Esther's kids were able to make her proud by excelling in their studies and winning numerous awards.

How it all began

Speaking with Humans of New York, Esther said she stopped going to school after sixth grade, adding that she moved to Mexico City afterwards and started working as a housekeeper for a rich family.

During this time, one thing was dear to Esther's heart: going to school. But she didn't have the opportunity that other kids had.

In her words:

"They had a daughter who was the same age as me. And I felt so envious of her. She had her own bedroom. She had so many nice things. She went to the concerts of famous singers. But most importantly, she was going to school."

Her journey to the United States

At 15, Esther migrated from Mexico to the United States and started working in the home of a young couple which she said was close to a high school.

According to her, she was always hurt seeing teenagers going to school, something she wasn't able to enjoy.

She vows to send her own kids to school

Esther said when her daughters were born, she promised to send them to school so they could enjoy what she couldn't.

In her words:

"When my daughters were born, I said: ‘They’re going to college, no matter what.’ I started reading little books to them every night.

"My English wasn’t good, but I knew they wouldn’t judge me. But after third grade it became very hard for me to help them. Especially in math. But I kept pushing them. I told them my story. How I’d been all alone in life. How I never had this opportunity—to go to school."

She let her daughters know that their success is hers as well and this made the kids excel in their studies and made their mother proud by excelling in their studies and bagging many awards.

Two of Esther's daughters have graduated college while the last one is an undergraduate.

One of her daughters speak

Esther's first daughter revealed how their mother would always be there for them and attend their school functions despite her busy schedule.

In her words:

"I went on to graduate from Wesleyan. My other sister from Yale. And my youngest sister is at Stanford right now."

According to her, their mother works harder for less money and doesn’t have real health insurance.

R4.3 million raised for Esther

Sixteen hours after a GoFundMe campaign was started for Esther, $292,114 (R4.3 million) has been raised at the time of filing this report.

