DJ Sbu Reacts to Hilarious Post From ‘Dead’ Fan: “We Love Your Music in Heaven”

Social media users are always providing hilarious commentary on celebrity posts. DJ Sbu recently spotted a comment under one of his posts that left him chuckling.

DJ Sbu recently shared a hilarious post from a fan.

Source: Instagram

A fan claimed to be in heaven and enjoyed jamming his music while God was away. Sbu posted a screenshot of the comment on his Twitter page and his followers were left in stitches.

Here are some hilarious reactions:

@gibbs_mp said:

“He’s misbehaving in heaven talking to people on earth.”

@cameronkendall said:

“It's day 1 of alcohol. People are going a bit off the rails.”

@princess_felo said:

“Wait guys. What’s going on here?”

Another celebrity that recently joked about going to heaven is Zola 7.

Zola 7 responds to malicious death hoax: “Heaven turned me away”

Briefly News reported that Zola 7 responded to rumours of his death in a light-hearted way. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the veteran musician set the record straight on his alleged illness and death. Zola said that he was very much alive.

Sharing the camera with his friend, rapper Cruz Afrika, Zola joked about being a ghost. Pushing the joke further, he said he did temporarily die and go to heaven but it was no fun there and he was turned away.

He also mentioned bumping into the late Nelson Mandela during his paranormal travels. The Don’t Cry hitmaker looked in good spirits and relaxed as he puffed on his cigarette. Fans were happy and relieved to see that the musician was in good health and there was no truth to the malicious rumours.

