Atandwa Kani Bags International Role in 'Chronicles of a Bleep Year Old Woman'

Atandwa Kani has bagged another international role in a new comedic series, Chronicles of a Bleep Year Old Woman

The Black Panther star portrays the character of Mthokozisi in the show about an ambitious woman pursuing her dreams in New York

The actor, who is based in the US, also appeared in a series led by popular actor Malik Yoba titled Terror Lake Drive

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi actor Atandwa Kani has bagged another international role. The Black Panther star plays the character of Mthokozisi in a US comedic series titled Chronicles of a Bleep Year Old Woman.

The show is about a grown woman who is pursuing big dreams in New York City, according to reports. Atandwa also reportedly appeared in a Malik Yoba-led series, Terror Lake Drive.

Atandwa Kani has bagged an international role in 'Chronicles of a Bleep Year Old Woman'. Image: @atandwakani

Source: Instagram

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela's The Tea reports that Atandwa appears on two episodes of the new series.

Mzansi tweeps congratulated Atandwa Kani for continuing to shine the Mzansi fag high in the US.

@MaketeNurse wrote:

"Congratulations to Atandwa."

@paulaice said:

"Halala Atandwa."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mmarona Motshegoa bags role in new season of 'Family Secrets'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mmaroma Motshegoa has bagged a new acting role. The star has joined the cast of new SABC 1 show, Family Secrets. The new season of the series stars veteran actors like Nimrod Nkosi, Jamie Bartlett, Vusi Kunene, Cedric Fourie and Mampho Brescia, among others.

According to YouthVillage, Mmarona took to Instagram a few days ago to reveal her good news. Along with a teaser of the show, the star shared that she'll be playing the character of Sheba. She made her debut in the show on Sunday, 25 July. Mmarona wrote:

"NEW CHARACTER ALERT!! Tonight is the official night we meet the sultry, feisty, up to no good sister-in-law, Sheba! To say it’s a pleasure joining the team and cast of @familysecretstv is an understatement."

She also thanked the producers of the show for giving her the opportunity to play the role of Sheba. Her friends and fans took to her comment section to congratulate her.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za