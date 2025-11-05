Legendary golfer Gary Player suggested that Julius Malema could be South Africa's next president if he learnt from Nelson Mandela

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Gary Player's advice and shared an honest take on Malema's chances of being South Africa's president

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some making predictions on Malema's political future

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Gary Player’s remarks about Julius Malema. Image: sizwedhlomo, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Seasoned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s chances of becoming the president of South Africa.

TimesLive published an article about legendary golf player Gary Player's comments that stirred the pot. Gary Player suggested that Julius Malema could be South Africa’s next president if he learns from Nelson Mandela about forgiveness.

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to the proposition and weighed in on Malema’s chances of becoming South Africa’s president.

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to Gary Player's advice to Malema

On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, Dhlomo shared a post in response to Gary Player’s proposition that Malema could be South Africa’s next president if he took a leaf from Mandela. In his response, Sizwe Dhlomo said the EFF leader could have been South Africa’s president, though he did not explain how or when.

The Kaya FM radio host didn’t rule out Malema’s chances of becoming the country’s next president, saying that the jury is still out. Sizwe Dhlomo’s response read:

“I don’t know about Mandela’s approach, but Julius could have been president. Whether or not he still can, remains to be seen.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's comments on Malema

In the comments section, several social media users expressed their opinions on Julius Malema’s chances of being South Africa’s next president. Some commentators felt that Malema had missed his moment. Others believed that it was too early to rule him out, arguing that his charisma and experience could still take him to the top if he changed his approach.

Here are some of the comments:

@Sheistooloud said:

“He's fumbled that chance, I don't even know how they managed to weaken him 😭”

@vote_checker argued:

“I used to think he had a chance way back. But now I realise that he is just like ANC cadres, if not worse. His opportunity has long gone.”

@VusKTheLandLord shared:

“No chance! For as long as he indicates right and turns left, he will never sit on that seat.”

@Semper_fiCFC suggested:

“He must add the gentle side of his character to his political capital to attract the business world. He is an astute politician but lacks the diplomatic balance. You can't always be ‘fighting’. His gentle and generous side is hidden.”

@MrSoWhat31 declared:

“Malema WILL NEVER BE OUR PRESIDENT; he messed it up by wanting to unite Africans before dealing with the challenges of South Africa. United Africa is a real deal, but his approach is killing the EFF.”

@Phesh6210 highlighted:

“Could have been. I highly doubt he would be now. Everyone has a certain period for a certain thing, and once that period goes, it’s gone. Doesn’t take away the fact that he will go down as one of the top 5 most influential politicians in the country’s history.”

thokzicbase said:

“Forget. The highest position he could reach in the future is Deputy President through some coalition. Even that one is now unlikely. New parties are emerging, and they will keep on pushing EFF down. It used to be number 3, MKP came, now they're number 4 with 9%. Not getting better.”

Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to Gary Player's advice to Julius Malema sparked a heated debate. Image: sizwedhlomo, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Julius Malema as opposition leader

This isn't the first time Sizwe Dhlomo has shared thoughts on Julius Malema.

In 2021, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo shared an assessment of Julius Malema following the EFF leader's passionate address.

Dhlomo's fans joined in the conversation on Twitter, with some agreeing with his assessment of Malema.

Source: Briefly News