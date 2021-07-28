“Laduuuma”: Hilarious Post Asks SA What Comes to Mind When They See a Vuvuzela

A local man has social media buzzing after asking South Africans what comes to their minds when they see a vuvuzela

The loud instruments made headlines in 2010 for their noise-producing capacity

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their thoughts on the interesting post

A local man has headed online to pose one very interesting question to Mzansi, inquiring about what comes to South Africans minds when they see the iconic vuvuzela. The noisy instrument made headlines in 2010 following widespread complaints about its loudness in World Cup stadiums.

A local man is asking SA what they think up when they see a vuvuzela. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Taking to his Twitter account, @iamblackmyth2 shared the question.

"What comes to your mind once you see this?" he captioned the post.

Many social media users could think of nothing other than the World Cup and the intense noise pollution the vuvuzela's caused back in 2010.

Check out some of the funny comments below:

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"2010."

@shaun_pettysir said:

"Just what I wanted to say...Ladumaaaa!!!!"

@AHT_YssY said:

"That Shabba Goal against Mexico."

@iamblackmyth2 said:

"it's time for Africa."

@lenong_pule said:

"Annoying sounds made by fans/supporters who can't sing at the stadium to encourage their team!"

@Siphiwe11530440 said:

"Noise pollution."

@Xan32 said:

"Feel it, it's here."

@mara_mizar said:

"Waka Waka eh eh"

Video shows easy way to keep the crooks out, Mzansi in stitches: #SkolieOlie

In some other proudly South African news, Briefly News previously reported that comedian Themba-Robin has got SA laughing after sharing his innovative way to get rid of crooks with a little cooking oil. The funnyman was clearly inspired by Shoprite workers who last week left oil at their shop doors in the hopes of deterring looters.

Heading online, Themba confidently shared his new product with the world in the most hilarious manner.

"SkolieOlie SA's Premium Tsotsi Repellent! Don't become a statistic, get your SkolieOlie™ TODAY!" he captioned the video.

Watching the satirical clip, it's clear nothing keeps the skollies away like some good old fashioned cooking oil.

Local social media couldn't get enough of the comical skit and many took to the comments section in an effort to join in on the fun.

Check out some of the comments below:

Winslow Momberg said:

"SkolieOlie worked well on the looters."

Lungelo MVp Yili said:

"Did you ever find out which Shoprite invented this deterrent? Bloody classic."

Heather Rudolph said:

"Hahaha as I was watching this video a vervet monkey just climbed through my window and stole my bread. Where was my SkolieOlie."

Geraldine Williams said:

"OMW gotta love South Africa no matter what."

Thulani Slesh Selepe said:

"Who's this guy? You going to have us hospitalized if you don't stop with your "out of this world" jokes...WE LOVE YOU THEMBA... #THECRAZYCREW."

Source: Briefly.co.za