Video Shows Easy Way to Keep the Crooks Out, Mzansi in Stitches: #SkolieOlie

A local comedian has got Mzansi laughing after sharing his hilariously simple new home security system

According to the comical clip, all it takes is some everyday cooking oil to keep the crooks out

Mzansi social media users were left amused by the video and headed to the comments section to react

Comedian Themba-Robin has got SA laughing after sharing his innovative way to get rid of crooks with a little cooking oil. The funnyman was clearly inspired by Shoprite workers who last week left oil at their shop doors in the hopes of deterring looters.

This man has designed a simple new way to keep the criminals out. Images: Themba-Robin/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, Themba confidently shared his new product with the world in the most hilarious manner.

"SkolieOlie SA's Premium Tsotsi Repellent! Don't become a statistic, get your SkolieOlie™ TODAY!" he captioned the video.

Watching the satirical clip, it's clear nothing keeps the skollies away like some good old fashioned cooking oil.

Local social media couldn't get enough of the comical skit and many took to the comments section in an effort to join in on the fun.

Check out some of the comments below:

Winslow Momberg said:

"SkolieOlie worked well on the looters."

Lungelo MVp Yili said:

"Did you ever find out which Shoprite invented this deterrent? Bloody classic."

Heather Rudolph said:

"Hahaha as I was watching this video a vervet monkey just climbed through my window and stole my bread. Where was my SkolieOlie."

Geraldine Williams said:

"OMW gotta love South Africa no matter what."

Thulani Slesh Selepe said:

"Who's this guy? You going to have us hospitalized if you don't stop with your "out of this world" jokes...WE LOVE YOU THEMBA... #THECRAZYCREW."

LOL: Hilarious video emerges of employees setting slippery trap for looters

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are still finding a way to laugh during these challenging times. Workers at a local supermarket had Mzansi in absolute stitches after playing a hilarious prank on the expectant looters.

Heading online, Tshireletso MrVura Montsho shared a clip of the funny incident. It seems Shoprite workers had oiled the floors, hoping to slow down the chaotic looters.

The crowd slip and fall at the entryway, much to the amusement of onlookers nearby.

"I don’t know which mall did this, but the @shopritesa staff deserve rewards," he captioned the post along with a few laughing face emojis.

Mzansi was definitely here for the ridiculous video, commending the workers for their creative solution to the thieves.

Check out some of the comments below:

Kuki Ramz said:

"Tebello Mokgalaka ke e plan... proactive mense."

Tshiamo Mak-t Kadiege said:

"How to manage looting."

Grant Arendse said:

"Excellent thinking Shoprite, f*ck these looters."

Shaun Flow Lenyora said:

"Cooking oil saved the day."

Jolene Van Der Ross said:

"It's time to change the way you fight. Genius."

Nozipho Pakade Ka Maritz said:

"It's at Tugela Ferry mall eMsinga KZN."

Lesego Bridget Monaisa said:

"Their salaries must be increased."

Celi-girl Celeste Chokoe said:

"Well done, yooo I wish all malls did this but hopefully next."

Source: Briefly.co.za