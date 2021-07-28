Marcus Bettinelli: Chelsea Complete 1st Signing of the Summer

Marcus Bettinelli was available for free after being released by Fulham

Chelsea secured his signature and the keeper will act as backup for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga

This is the Blues’ first signing of the summer amid transfer links to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

Chelsea has completed their first signing since they were declared Champions of Europe back in May 2021.

The Blues completed the signing of Marcus Bettinelli on a two-year deal after the 29-year old was released by Fulham.

Marcus Bettinelli has signed a two-year deal with Chelsea. Photo by Isaac Parkin.

Source: UGC

Taking to the club’s official website, Chelsea announced Marcus Bettinelli as their new player,

“Bettinelli arrives having been out of contract at Fulham and he will add strength to our goalkeeping resources following the departure of Willy Caballero.”

The 29-year old spent his entire career at Fulham but has been loaned out severally, including last season, which he spent with Middlesbrough and made 42 appearances.

"It’s always been a special club. I know the area very well so it’s been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it’s finally happened. There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason that didn’t come about but I’m here now,” Bettinelli said as quoted in the Chelsea website.

Chelsea steps up bid for Halaand, he's intent on staying put

Thomas Tuchel’s side is still keen on making more signings and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is believed to be one of their top targets.

Sources claim the Premier League outfit will make an offer valued at around £135 million for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

The Blues have been in pursuit of the youngster for a few months now but the Bundesliga side was said to have rejected a player-plus-cash deal for the £150 million-rated hotshot.

What Haaland thinks of his price tag

Haaland was made aware of rumours surrounding his future and his reaction was quite interesting.

The Norway international poured cold water on the rumours by claiming he does not believe he is worth that much.

"I haven’t spoken with my agent in a month. You might have the answer," he told reporters.

"I am a normal person. That’s a lot of money for one person. I hope there is nothing in it," he added.

Source: Briefly.co.za