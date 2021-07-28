Nadia Nakai was on YFM’s podcast with Banques and Venom and during her interview gave a little insight into the start of her career

Explaining how she had recorded 3 albums with SID Records owned by Sipho Ngwenya aka Psyfo, Nadia said they were never released

Nadia is glad that the 3 albums never dropped as she feels it was too early in her career and would have tainted it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Nadia Nakai has come forward to explain to fans why a whopping three of her albums never made the cut.

During a recent interview on YFM’s podcast with Banques and Venom, Nadia dove into the time when she was signed by SID Records owned by Sipho Ngwenya better known as Psyfo.

Nadia Nakai was on YFM’s podcast with Banques and Venom and during her interview gave a little insight into the start of her career. Image: @nadianakai.

Source: Instagram

Nadia revealed that she had actually recorded three albums under SID, however, none of them was ever released.

“…and I had already been bugging him and then eventually he was like come through let’s work. We did like 3 albums but none of them ever came out.”

Nadia went on to explain why the albums were never released and expressed that she is actually glad that they never were.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“…it was premature, I feel like I am glad I didn’t release an album then, cause I sound completely different from who I was then and it was amazing for me because I got on really big songs like “Do like I do” was when I was still signed to SID records, it was Amantombazana remix when I was still signed to SID Records, so those are like monumental songs that are very big now for me.“

Nadia Nakai’s man is set to feature in a film about ProKid

Vic Mensa has been recruited to feature in a film about ProKid's journey through South African hip-hop. Nadia Nakai's boyfriend is thoroughly enjoying being recognised in Africa, his father was originally from Ghana in any case.

Briefly News reported that ProKid was one of South Africa's favourite rappers and the nation was heartbroken when he passed away in 2018 due to health issues. Now, ProKid is being honoured through a biopic and Vic Mensa will be playing an instrumental role.

Vic has been cast as Syd Money, who brought a lot of record producers together to compile ProKid's album back in the day. Vic is honoured to have received the role and took to social media to say that his next stop is South Africa.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za