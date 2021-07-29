Thirsty Men Shower Beautiful Woman in Stunning Sportscar With Proposals

A social media user in Mzansi impressed her followers with a stunning picture of herself sitting inside a sportscar

A woman on Mzansi's social media streets has heads turning and men swooning after she posted a picture of herself in an expensive-looking sportscar.

The slick black coupe was far from the eye of prospective suitors, who only had eyes for the sultry miss independent sitting in it.

Men reacted in their numbers to a picture post of a beautiful woman in a stunning sportscar on social media. Image: @Matyaleni_/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The picture post attracted over 5 000 likes with more than 200 comments flooding in as throngs of social media users reacted. It was accompanied by a simple caption that read:

"Sending you some love."

The praises showered on the user, @Matyaleni_, were unrelenting as other users reckoned with what they were seeing. In the background is a beautiful property while the lady of the moment rocks an expensive-looking fawn dress.

In her Twitter bio, @Matyalni describes herself as a businesswoman, philanthropist, farmer and mother. She adds that she is the CEO at Majodina Group, a specialized cleaning, hygiene services, construction, PPE and Security provider in South Africa.

Striking reactions as men swoon over beautiful independent woman

The comments were interesting, funny and bizarre, all of which Briefly News sifted through to bring forward the best ones.

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Tim please come and pick me up."

@Tshepo_Snoex added:

"Tim, you're hot. Hot like a hitoo."

@rankapa offered:

"You always look perfect in every dress. I would buy you all dresses in the world if it meant looking at you daily."

@Tshedismegadoza declared:

"Not in my own eyes have I seen a gorgeous lady moving in a stunning car give me some love."

@Vusi31580711 wrote:

"We are a very blessed nation. What a beauty to all the SA gents out there. Let's give this woman a round of applause."

