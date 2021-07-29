Beauty: Stunning Local Woman's Glow Up Leaves Mzansi Impressed

A local lady has challenged social media users to spot the difference in her photos as a village girl and her current looks

The young woman, @Awa_Khiwe, says she has not changed and still loves her handbags and hats, and Mzansi reacted to the snaps

Some people believe the musician has seriously improved when it comes to her looks but some argue that it’s just an improved fashion style

A stunning young woman has impressed Mzansi with her looks and says she has not changed at all. However, many people have noticed the glowing looks which suggest the lady is no longer the same village girl she used to be.

@Awa_Khiwe says people are always telling her about the changes but insists she still loves the handbags and hats. Mzansi social networkers are naturally sharing their views and they have praised the young musician.

The post reads:

@Elzawu said:

“We ain't ugly, we just poor.”

@Sirkamahle said:

“Mhlawumbe bathi you have changed in other ways not villageship and love for bags.”

@MusanganoL said:

“Please introduce us to the girl in green, we have a lot to ask her.”

@Mastaice said:

“Girl take it, you have changed.”

@Chiektararu said:

“You changed your class bravo!!.”

@NdlovuZidlekhaya said:

“Frame 1, I can tell wawuphuma echurch esabatheni hahaha.”

@Ndlelagugulethu said:

“You've always been beautiful.”

@Joshua0610 said:

“Also somehow you got taller.”

@TaonasheZ said:

“Fashion is a matter of choice. Me I love the first frame wena. You looked lovely with more African beauty dear.”

@Zanoe112 said:

“On the left Awa the rural teacher....On the right Awa the lyricist...The same girl still.”

