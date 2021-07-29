A young Nigerian man, Christian Ikechukwu Agu, has celebrated God and his parents after he graduated from the university

The man revealed that he was able to create a company that empowered many students financially

Messages of congratulations flowed in from Nigerians who were wowed by the numerous things he succeeded at in school

A young Nigerian man, Christian Ikechukwu Agu, has taken to LinkedIn to announce that he has finally bagged a degree from the university after going through a lot.

He said he made it out of school after spending six years and passing 79 exams as an electrical engineering student.

The man was very happy about his accomplishments. Photo source: LinkedIn/Christian Ikechuckwu Agu

He did 158 assignments

Ikechuckwu revealed that during the course of his study, he submitted over 158 assignments and quizzes.

While in school, the young man founded an event company that employed over 15 students among other endeavours.

The graduate stated that he is very much grateful to God for making his dream come true. Sharing photos on the platform, the man wrote on a placard:

“Mom, dad I finally made it. Thank you and God bless you for always caring.”

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Constance Anuonyemere said:

"Congratulations Christian."

Ifeyinwa Ugo-Amadi said:

"Congrats Chris."

Esther Ukeka said:

"Congratulations Chris."

Nkemdilim Martha Ugwuanyi said:

"Congrats Chris."

Proud woman graduates

New Tshwane University of Technology graduate Lebo Maduna has a special message for Mzansi citizens and that is not to neglect your dreams. Maduna’s story is profiled by Varsity World via Facebook.

Maduna says after passing Grade 12 she didn’t have an idea which course or career she can pursue and nearly followed a career she didn’t love.

The stunning woman explains she never gave up on her dream despite seeing her peers graduating from tertiary institutions. After bagging a qualification in operations management, Maduna states that her journey had disappointments but she kept going.

