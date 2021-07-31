Ghanaian musician King Promise received a surprise visit from Chelsea star Hakeem Ziyech in his London studio

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech paid a surprise visit to Ghanaian afrobeats singer King Promise in his London studio.

In a video King Promise posted on his Instagram, the football star who won the Champions League last season with Chelsea, was seen jamming to the singer’s hit track 'Commando'.

The Moroccan international is seen enjoying the music, before getting up from his seat and moving towards the laptop to play “CCTV” as his favourite song from King Promise.

This immediately sparked wild laughter from the musician who was surprised to know the footballer knew a lot of his songs.

CCTV is one of King Promise's biggest songs and it features Mugeez and Sarkodie.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech hangs out with King Promise during his studio session in London. Photo: King Promise

Source: UGC

Source: Briefly.co.za