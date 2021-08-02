A young Nigerian man, Julius Eze, has said he felt fulfilled and had peace of mind after he returned R88k sent to him

Julius revealed that he would not have kept the money to himself because his family taught him the importance of honesty

The honest man said that when he got R1 758 as compensation from the owner, he was so happy

An honest young Nigerian man, Julius Eze, who was commended on social media weeks ago for returning R88k sent to his account has spoken about it all.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Julius revealed that though he had needs at the time he got the mistaken transfer, he never had the slightest temptation to keep the money.

The young man said he is happy he returned the money. Photo source: Julius Eze

I never wanted to keep the money

He said:

“I never had intentions of hoarding the money or use it for my personal use. I know it's not mine and nobody could have sent such to me as at the time sent.”

Julius said that his family praised him for what he did, adding that his dad even had to call to express how proud he is to have an honest son like him.

When asked about how he was compensated for his kind act, the young man said that the owner of the R88 000 gave him R1 758, an act which made him really happy.

He stated that the money came at a time he really needed it. He, however, revealed that he never returned the millions with the aim of getting compensation.

Dishonesty is not worth it

On how he felt after returning the money, he said:

“I feel super excited and good! I feel fulfilled because I know no matter how rich he is the money will still affect his business and probably his mental health.”

Julius advised people who are looking towards getting wealthy through someone else’s labour to avoid unnecessary trouble and make legal money.

He added:

“Return every dime that doesn't belong to you if possible.”

