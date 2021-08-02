Creflo Dollar's net worth, age, children, wife, church, sermons, profiles

Being an evangelist often means that you have to be committed to spreading the Gospel to all people in different places. However, it has its perks since the congregation takes care of your needs to make their work easier. Creflo Dollar's net worth puts him among the wealthiest televangelists in America and the world. Being one of the most-watched evangelists on television, his Church has a considerable amount of following.

Creflo Augustus Dollar, Jr. is an American pastor, televangelist, and the founder of the Christian World Changers Church International. Photo: @Ronald_haber

Source: Twitter

For many years, Creflo Dollar's sermons have changed lives. All through the years, he has gained a lot of followers since the founding of his Church. Read this article about his full biography.

Profile summary

Name: Dr. Creflo Augustus Dollar Jr.

Dr. Creflo Augustus Dollar Jr. Date of birth: 28th of January, 1962

28th of January, 1962 Creflo Dollar's age: 59 years (as of 2021)

59 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Gender: Male

Male Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Education: West Georgia College

West Georgia College Father: Creflo Augustus Dollar Sr.

Creflo Augustus Dollar Sr. Mother: Emma

Emma Spouse: Taffi L. Dollar

Taffi L. Dollar Creflo Dollar's children: Gregory, Lauren, Geremy, Alexandria Jordan

Gregory, Lauren, Geremy, Alexandria Jordan Occupation: Pastor, televangelist

Pastor, televangelist Net worth: $27 million

$27 million Church: World Changers Church International

World Changers Church International Facebook: @CrefloA.Dollar

@CrefloA.Dollar Twitter: @Creflo_Dollar

Creflo Dollar's biography

Dr. Creflo A. Dollar signed his book "8 Steps To Create The Life You Want" at Borders Books and Music in Chicago, Illinois, on the 24th of January, 2008. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

How old is the Minister Creflo Dollar? He was born on the 28th of January, 1962, in College Park, Georgia, the USA, to Creflo Augustus Dollar Sr. and Emma. Details of his childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. As of 2021, he is 59 years old, and his star sign is Aquarius.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from the West Georgia College in Carrolton.

Career

In 1986, Pastor Creflo Dollar began the foundation of the Worlds Changers Ministries Christian Centre. He held his first worship service in the cafeteria of Kathleen Mitchell Elementary School in College Park. Since he was just starting, only eight people attended the service.

That, however, did not deter his courage and determination to preach. He later changed the name to World Changers Church International, and the venue changed from a cafeteria to a chapel. Every Sunday, there were four services, and Creflo Dollar's Church had a weekly broadcast on radio.

In December 1995, the Church moved to its current location called the World Dome, which has 8500 seats. Since then, the number of people in his congregation has consistently gone up. Many people love his sermons and he has changed the lives of many through the word.

The Church currently has over 30,000 members and hosts 6,000 people every week. It also hosts satellite churches in Los Angeles, California, Indianapolis, Indiana, Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas and Houston, Texas; and Carrollton, Norcross, Macon, and Marietta, Georgia.

Creflo Dollar's Bible study notes

The Church has a website where you can select the topic or date to view a detailed outline of the teachings. As you study, expect to find answers to your questions and solutions to your problems!

The website also contains the Creflo Dollar devotional section they post daily Bible verses.

Creflo Dollar's YouTube career

In 1986, he began the foundation of the Worlds Changers Ministries Christian Centre and held his first worship service in the cafeteria of Kathleen Mitchell Elementary School. Photo: @iamcreflodollar

Source: Instagram

The American Televangelist also has a YouTube channel that he started on the 30th of June 2009. So far, the channel has over 265 thousand subscribers, with a total of 36 million subscribers. The Church uses the platform to air the Pastor's sermons and testimonies from different people.

Is Creflo Dollar a doctor?

The former educational therapist received a bachelor's degree in education and a master's and a doctorate in counseling. He is the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Oral Roberts University in 1998. Also, he is the publisher of Change online magazine and The Max, a bimonthly resource newsletter for ministers and ministry leaders.

Personal life

Who is Creflo Dollar's daughter? The American televangelist is married to Taffi L. Dollar, and together, they have three children called Gregory, Lauren, Geremy, and Alexandria Jordan.

In June 2012, the televangelist was arrested on an alleged attack on his daughter. According to reports, Creflo Dollar's fifteen-year-old daughter told authorities that her father choked and punched her and hit her with a shoe during an argument over whether she could go to a party.

His other daughter also collaborated with the story, although he denied it all.

How much is Creflo Dollar worth?

Creflo has gained most of his wealth through his ministry. His net worth currently stands at $27 million.

Above is everything you need to know that concerns Creflo Dollar's net worth, age, family, and much more. As a pastor, his messages are always hard-hitting, which has earned him his congregation.

READ ALSO: Allyson Felix's net worth, age, child, married, Olympics, world record, profile

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Allyson Felix's net worth, age, biography, among other details. she is an American track and field sprinter.

At just 18 years, she competed in her first Olympics, the 2004 Summer Games in Athens. She competed in the 200 m race where she finished second, taking a silver medal. Later in 2008, she competed in Olympic Games in Beijing but again finished second, taking a silver medal.

Source: Briefly.co.za