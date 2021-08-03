Tokyo Olympics: Maswanganyi, Jobodwana and Munyai Qualify for 200m Semis

A trio of South African athletes - Shuan Masangwanyi, Clarence Munyai and Anaso Jobodwana - have qualified for the Olympics 200m sprint semi-finals

They will be running in the event at the Tokyo Olympics and Mzansi is feeling super proud of them

Although the Games are mentally challenging, they have managed to make the most out of the opportunities and hope to see them through to the end

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

All eyes were on the South Africans competing in the men's 200m event at the Olympics and they all delivered some wonderful results. Shaun Maswanganyi, Anaso Jobodwana and Clarence Munyai qualified for the men's 200m semi-final.

The three guys raced in the morning heats of the 200m event with the top three runners, as well as two of the quickest racers, automatically qualifying.

Jobodwana started first and finished third in 20.78 seconds to qualify for his first Olympic semi-final.

South African athletes stole the show and qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 200m event. Image: Roger Sedres/Ryan Pierse/Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

After placing fourth in the Rio semi-finals, the 29-year-old was overjoyed to advance to the next round and is buzzing, according to Sport24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“I think I can do better, I’m very confident, I’ve been putting in the work so now it’s just time to put it together," he said according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Maswanganyi, who reached the men's 100m semi-finals on Sunday, was up next, finishing second in 20.58 seconds. He admitted that things didn't go the way he wanted but he's going to push harder.

"I messed up a bit in the curve, but I don't want to push too hard in the heat, I got a semi-final later and I just need to go out and execute. But I'm happy," he said.

Shaun Maswangayi speks exclusively to Briefly News about his Olympic qualification

Briefly News previously reported that South African track athlete Shaun Maswanganyi has had quite the journey and recently bagged himself a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, which started on Friday, 23 July.

Shaun opened up on how he's feeling about competing on the world stage; he also spoke about his journey in sports and it didn't all start with track. Shaun is multitalented in many sports but he decided that athletics was where he belonged.

Shaun said that his coach is the one who played a big part in him becoming a track athlete.

"He saw my talent in pretty much every sport I took part in. When it came to rugby, basketball and soccer. So he saw my speed and jumping ability," he said.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za