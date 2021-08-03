A South African guy is a hit on social media and in the community of Mabopane for displaying the building skills he learned at technical college

Tebogo’s story was profiled by @Kasi Economy on Twitter and his work is receiving good reviews after building a beautiful shack in Mabopane

South Africans have reacted to his work after seeing a structure he built for one family and Mzansi is blown away

He is a man known for building shacks in one of the townships in Mzansi and he is now celebrated on social media for his skills. Tebogo is from Mabopane in Tshwane and he is very good when it comes to employing the skills he learned while studying at a technical college.

The man’s beautiful story was documented by @Kasi Economy on Twitter and he is receiving positive reviews for his work. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions.

@El_Jefe_Na said:

"In America it is a dream come true to move out the kasi to the burbs, in Africa it is different. We transform the kasi.”

@Sphumemadela said:

"At first glance, you can’t even tell it’s a shack.”

@Khelez said:

"Good, can he explore building tiny houses, it is becoming a lucrative market.”

@PhasiMthimunye said:

"This is decent shack I must say.”

