SAFA Joins Call and Wants Robert Marawa to Be Rehired by the SABC

SAFA has joined in on the calls on social media to have Robert Marawa reinstated in his position at the broadcaster

News broke last week that Marawa had been sacked and this took place through a text message from the station manager

SAFA says that not having Marawa doing a show is going to harm the development of football in South Africa

The news of Robert Marawa's sacking from the SABC has caused a buzz around the nation with many calling for the sportscaster to be rehired. In a surprise move, SAFA has also joined the calls and has been asking for Marawa to be reappointed to his position.

SAFA also issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday morning, joining calls for the national broadcaster to reconsider its decision on Marawa.

“SAFA wishes to express its disapproval following the termination of Robert Marawa’s contract with the public broadcaster SABC as this will hinder football development and professional profiling of the sport," they said.

A dispute erupted when Marawa was barred from entering the SABC studios on Friday afternoon to do his final show. He was notified of this by text message.

Check out the reactions to SAFA's statement below:

Floyd Shivambu demands to know who fired Robert Marawa

Briefly News previously reported that Floyd Shivambu, who is a leader for the EFF, says that he wants to know who's responsible for the sacking of Robert Marawa at the SABC.

After the ending of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide), which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000 on Fridays, the broadcaster parted ways with the sports presenter.

“Who is this cabal in SABC Sport Live and the SABC which continuously mutilates the broadcaster’s capacity to attract and keep as many listeners and viewers as possible?” said Shivambu on social media.

