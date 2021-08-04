Bishop Noel Jones age, wife, siblings, sermons, movies and tv shows, profile

Bishop Noel Jones' preaching has been blessing many Christians all over the country (USA) for decades. Sermons such as I will trust Him, When are you going to let go?, God has not abandoned you, and I messed up but don't give up are a few of them on YouTube that have thousands of views. So, what happened to Bishop Noel Jones?

'I messed up but don't give up.' Inspirational quotes from the powerful Bishop. Photo:gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Did Bishop Noel Jones get married? Well, there have been rumours here and there concerning his marital status. So, what is the actual truth about his relationship status? Keep reading to find out this and more.

Bishop Noel Jones profile summary

Birth name : Noel Jones

: Noel Jones Place of birth: Spanish Town, Saint Catherine, Jamaica

Spanish Town, Saint Catherine, Jamaica Date of birth: 31st January 1950

31st January 1950 Bishop Noel Jones age: 71 years

71 years Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Gender: Male

Male Ethnicity: African American

African American Nationality: Jamaican

Jamaican Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones Children: 3

3 Parents: Marjorie and Robert W. Jones

Marjorie and Robert W. Jones Siblings: Chris and Grace Jones

Chris and Grace Jones Education: International Circle of Faith and Aenon Bible College

International Circle of Faith and Aenon Bible College Degree: Bachelor of Science in Theology

Bachelor of Science in Theology Profession: Pastor, author, actor

Pastor, author, actor Title: Bishop

Bishop Church: City of Refuge Church Los Angeles

City of Refuge Church Los Angeles Website: www.cityofrefugela.org

www.cityofrefugela.org Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @bishopnoeljonesglobal

@bishopnoeljonesglobal Twitter: @livebnj

@livebnj Facebook: @noeljonesministries

So, are Grace and Noel Jones twins? This article has that answer and much more! Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

How old is Bishop Noel Jones?

The pastor was born on 31st January 1950 in Spanish Town, Saint Catherine, Jamaica. How old is Bishop Noel Jones? The well-known Bishop is 71 years as of 2021. He is the son of Marjorie and Robert W. Jones, who was a politician and clergyman.

Noel has six siblings, two of them being Chris and Grace Jones. So, are Grace and Noel Jones twins? No, Grace is the elder of the two with more than a year's age gap difference since she was born on 19th May 1948.

Bishop Noel Jones biography

Noel and his family relocated to Syracuse, New York, in 1965. He attended St Jago High School, and after he graduated, he joined Aenon Bible College. He graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Theology. After that, he went on to join the International Circle of Faith College, which is currently Life College and Seminary, where he received an honorary doctoral degree.

Is Bishop Noel Jones married?

Bishop Noel Jones' wedding may not happen anytime soon. The pastor has been vocal about not considering getting married again. Ruth Noel Jones, who is Bishop Noel Jones' ex-wife was together with him for twenty-two years until the two separated in 1992. The two had had three children before they ended their marriage: Tifani, Eric and Noel II. He has stated that he is afraid of getting married again,

I was married for 22 years and I'm one of those guys who's divorced and is particularly afraid of being married again.

'I don't date Lisa Raye; we're just very good friends.' Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Bishop Noel Jones Loretta have been friends for over fifteen years. The preacher has communicated that the two are not dating however, she acts as his wife during public events. The pastor went on to say that from the start of their friendship, he had been clear about his status on marriage.

There have been numerous rumours about the pastor having a relationship with a well-known actress; so, is Bishop Noel Jones married to LisaRaye? After so many rumours, the two parties involved decided to set everything straight and addressed the matter. LisaRaye went on to tweet,

Let me put an end to this…people have us dating, engage and running off to get married and I'm not doing ANY of the above. I attend his church because I've been in search of a church home. I made a brief stop at his church and I will be continuing my journey.

The pastor also went on to say,

I don't date Lisa Raye; we're just very good friends.

Ministry

At the church called the City of Refuge, Bishop Noel Jones received his call into ministry at the young age of 19. His passion and dedication to the call commenced, and he attained a degree in Theology. At the age of 26, he began to pastor at Bethel Temple of Longview, located in Texas.

The sanctuary can house a growing fellowship of 17000 members. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

In 1994, he took over pastorate at the then Greater Bethany Community Church, succeeding Bishop Robert W. McMurray. At the time, the church only had 1000 members. However, as the church continued to grow, they acquired a building in Gardena, California and then came the City of Refuge sanctuary. The sanctuary can house a growing fellowship of 17000 members.

Bishop Noel Jones sermons 2021

Bishop Noel Jones' live recordings are up on his YouTube Channel @OfficialBishopNoelJones. Many of the sermons are Sunday worship service sermons and Noonday Bible study sermons. Aside from church ministry work, the Bishop has been involved in other projects, including acting and authoring books. He has starred in the following:

Movies

Hoover Street Revival (2002)

The Azusa Street Project (2006)

Bishop Noel Jones: Welcome to the City (2007)

A Good Man Is Hard to Find (2008)

A Beautiful Soul (2012)

Evil Never Dies (2014)

Television shows

Preachers of L.A. (2013 – 2014)

The Scroll

Bishop Noel Jones at the BET Awards. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

He has also authored a significant amount of books in the past few years. Some of the books the Bishop has authored include:

The Battle for the Mind: How You Can Think the Thoughts of God

God's Gonna Make You Laugh: Understanding God's Timing for Your Life

Battle for the Mind Expanded Edition: How You Can Think the Thoughts of God

Vow of Prosperity

Being a person who has been given charge over many people requires strength of character, tenacity, and above all, a calling. Bishop Noel Jones is truly one of a kind who, in his charge, the church grew from 1000 members to over 15000 members. So may his preaching and sermons continue to change and transform lives.

