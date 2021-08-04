Halala: Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune Heaps Praise on Stunning Wife

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune shares a snap with his beautiful wife and South Africans are in love with the two lovebirds

Khune took to Instagram to drop a stunning pic with Siphelele Makhunga and his social media followers and friends are praising the lovely couple

Many of the Amakhosi fans urged the Bafana Bafana shot-stopper to never leave the mother of his kids

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is receiving all the good messages on social media after posting a snap with his wife, Siphelele Makhunga. Khune’s caption is really charming many and the Amakhosi netminder is praised for loving his beautiful partner.

‘Itu’ recently extended his stay with the Soweto giants and will be key for the club as they prepare to get the 2021/22 DStv Premiership campaign underway. At the same time, the Glamour Boys are confident after beating Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup last weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune reaffirms love for his stunning wife Siphelele Makhunga. image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

The post reads:

@SheiLerato said:

“Le batle jwang cuz.”

@Lo_Sde said:

"So nice to see men who are willing to lead this thing called amadoda aqotho. Please keep loving each other and growing together. A woman would never leave a good man.”

@Lindz346 said:

"Another black love winning.”

@ItumelengMpala said:

"Mamaka-Amza you're beautiful and very collective mama.”

@Shoki_Lekalakala said:

"Mommy looking all sexy and beautiful.”

@mangenasonia said:

"We love you... Let nothing separate you two.”

@BBYBalance said:

"Perfect march my goalie.”

Itumeleng Khune's contract is extended for another 2 years

In other sports reports, Briefly News reported that after plenty of speculation about his future, Kaizer Chiefs has offered Itumeleng Khune an extension on his contract.

Khune will be staying at Naturena and is breaking a record in the process to become the longest-serving player for the club.

Khune was rumoured to be joining a club in Qatar but it seems like he's decided to stay in South Africa. Daniel Akpeyi currently has the number one goalkeeping position but it looks like Itu wants to fight for his place.

Khune will be equalling Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe's record for being the longest-serving player. The goalkeeper has been under contract at Kaizer Chiefs since 2004, staying loyal to the club for years.

