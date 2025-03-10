Malaika founding member Bongani Nchang is mourning the loss of his mom Kedibone Nchang

While details surrounding her death were not shared with the public, Nchang confirmed she passed away on Wednesday, 5 March

Bongani Nchang paid a touching tribute to his mother, describing her as a pillar for the family

Musician Bongani Nchang is heartbroken after his mom, Kedibone Nchang, passed away on Wednesday, 5 March, aged 74. Nchang is popularly known as one of the founding members of the yesteryear Afro-pop group Malaika.

While details surrounding her death were sketchy at the time of writing, it has been confirmed that Bongani Nchang’s mother breathed her last at an undisclosed hospital.

Malaika's Bongani Nchang mourns mother's passing

The founding member of the multi-award-winning group paid an emotional tribute to his mother in an interview with TshisaLive. He described his mother as his family’s pillar of strength. The heartbroken Destiny hitmaker told the publication that he doubts he’ll get over her death.

“My mother was everything, and this phase will remain a wound in me together with the rest of my family. My mom was our hero — we received strength from her when things weren't going our way,” he said.

Bongani Nchang thanked his friends and fans for their condolence messages. Bongani said funeral details would be made public in due course.

“In this time of need, may we receive strength to be strong and thanks for the messages of condolence from our friends and my fans. I will share information of the burial in due course.”

Malaika introduces a new member after founders beef

In other news, Malaika introduced a new group member following drama between its founding members Tshedi Mholo and Bongani Nchang.

The group's dispute spilled over to MacG's Podcast And Chill, where Tshedi Mholo demanded that her vocals be removed from Malaika's hit songs and replaced by new member Tsoakae Molipa.

After the drama played out in public, Nchang decided it was time for him and Tshedi to separate.

In October 2024, Nchang introduced the group's newest member and lead singer to the public during their live performance at Disoufeng in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Lebo M mourns death of his 100-year-old mother

Meanwhile, world renowned South African composer Lebo M is also mourning the death of his mother.

The Lion King composer's mother, Magogo Nomvula Grissel Morake, passed away days after he announced his first concert in Cape Town.

The centurion passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of 28 February 2025.

Magogo Nomvula will be laid to rest on Tuesday, 11 March. Before laying her to rest, the family will hold a burial service in her honour. The service will be held at Fourways Memorial Chapel from 8 am to 10 am.

Former ‘7de Laan’ actress Crystal-Donna Roberts dies

Briefly News previously reported the untimely death of Crystal-Donna Roberts, an award-winning actress known for 7de Laan and Arendsvlei, aged 40, after battling breast cancer.

Her death follows the 2025 losses of singer-actress Winnie Khumalo on 7 January and Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza on 9 February.

