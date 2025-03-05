The family of Magogo Nomvula Grissel Morake, the mom of renowned composer Lebo M, have shared information regarding her burial

Magogo Nomvula passed away on 28 February 2025, a few days after her son had announced his first concert in Cape Town

There have been concerns that the Lion King composer will cancel the concert in honour of his late mom

Lebo M's mother is set to be buried next Tuesday.

Source: Getty Images

The family of Magogo Nomvula Grissel Morake, the mother of renowned composer Lebo M, has announced her funeral details. The centurion passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of 28 February 2025.

Family announces funeral details for Lebo M's mother

Lebo M’s family, the Morakes and Mbonis, have disclosed that Magogo Nomvula will be laid to rest on Tuesday 11 March. Before laying her to rest, the family will hold a burial service in her honour. The service will be held at Fourways Memorial Chapel from 8 am to 10 am.

When the service concludes, mourners will proceed to Fourways Memorial Cemetery, where Magogo Nomvula Grissel Morake will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In a statement, the Morakes expressed gratitude to South Africans for the love they have shown following the passing of Magogo Nomvula Morake. The statement reads

“The Morake family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and comfort during this difficult time. Your kindness and presence, whether in person or in spirit, mean so much as they bid farewell to a cherished matriarch.”

Will Lebo M's Cape Town concert proceed following mom's death?

Lebo M’s mother passed away days after the Lion King composer announced his first ever concert in Cape Town.

The show, which is scheduled to take place on 18 April, has been described as a once-in-a-lifetime concert with Hans Zimmerman.

Concerns that Lebo M would cancel the show following the passing of his mother were dismissed by sources who spoke to Zimoja. The sources said the concert will proceed as planned and that Lebo M is already rehearsing.

The sources also said the musicians booked to perform at the concert have already been paid.

Lebo M honours late mother ahead of 2025 Oscars

Lebo M attended the 2025 Oscars as the executive producer of The Last Ranger, a short film co-produced by Anele Mdoda.

Lebo M honours late mother with pre-Oscars dinner.

Source: Getty Images

The film, which was nominated for Best Live-Action Short, lost to I’m Not a Robot by Dutch filmmaker Victoria Warmerdam.

Lebo M honoured his late mother with a pre-Oscars dinner which was attended Anele Mdoda, Sibiso Mhlungu, the production team and The Last Ranger cast.

Speaking to TshisaLive, an emotional Lebo M described his mother as his muse.

Lebo M celebrates career milestone and 60th birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Lebo M celebrated his 60th birthday as well as a career milestone on Friday, 12 July 2024.

The composer celebrated 30 years of contributing to music and spoke about the importance of taking African music to the world.

