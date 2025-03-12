Bongani Fassie and Fifi Cooper are working together on a single about positivity and faith

Bongani Fassie shared a snippet of the single on his Instagram account to positive reviews

Fassie's return to music comes amid reports he squandered R400K in his mother Brenda Fassie's royalties

Bongani Fassie and Fifi Cooper are set to release a spiritual song.



Two legends of the SA Hip Hop industry are joining forces on a new song. Bongani Fassie and Fifi Cooper will release their new song titled Jehovah.

Bongani Fassie and Fifi Cooper go spiritual on new song 'Jehovah'

In an interview with TshisaLive, Bongani Fassie, also known as Bongz in music circles, revealed how the collaboration with Fifi Cooper came about.

“The vibe just felt right, and it was an opportunity to work with people who shared that same passion for uplifting souls,” he said.

He also disclosed what listeners can expect from the collaboration which he described as “a song that speaks to the heart.”

Bongani Fassie, who has hogged headlines for the wrong reasons, hopes the song will spread a message of positivity and love to the listeners.

Speaking to the same publication, Fifi Cooper also described her chemistry with Bongani Fassie. She explained the song came about effortlessly because they were so in sync.

Fifi Cooper also echoed Bongani Fassie’s sentiments explaining that Jehovah, "represents the strength of the human spirit, the journey of faith and the power of togetherness."

Apart from the release of their new song, Fifi Cooper is set to release her second album Chapters on her own record label Mo’Cooper Records.

Bongani Fassie took to his Instagram account and teased the new song with Fifi Cooper. Watch the snippet of the song

Fans react to Bongani Fassie and Fifi Cooper's new song

below:

The announcement caught his fans by surprise. Fans showed nothing but love to Bongz and Fifi Cooper and revealed that they're looking forward to the release of their new song Jehovah. Here are some of the comments:

majorrsa said:

"This is the Bongz we missed!!! 🥵🥵 The King is back. Shoutout to you ntwana."

angiesantana_sa said:

"Oh you're back? Okay go off then."

kokxit_za advised:

"Welcome back King! Don't forget to wake the 'On Fire' spirit🔥💯🙏"

tlhogi_m said:

"Oh great to have you back Bongz🔥🔥👌🏾"

errquake replied:

"I knew God was up to something with you fam 🔥❤️🔥"

Bongani Fassie blows R400K of Brenda Fassie's royalties in 2 months

Meanwhile, Bongani Fassie's return to music after a decade-long hiatus comes amid reports that he allegedly blew R400,000 of Brenda Fassie’s royalties in two months.

Bongani Fassie was accused of squandering his mother's royalties.



An anonymous source alleged that Brenda Fassie's former producer, Chicco Twala, organised several royalty payments for Bongani, including an R80 000 payout when Bongani was behind on rent of R17 500.

Chicco also reportedly helped Bongani with an additional R100,000 from a royalty distribution company. Despite allegedly receiving thousands in royalties Bongz failed to keep up with his bills.

Big Zulu and Emtee celebrate new song's success

In related news, Fifi Cooper's former Ambitiouz Entertainment stablemate Emtee seems to be doing well with a collaboration of his own.

Briefly News reported that Emtee and Big Zulu are celebrating the success of their song Abazali Bafunani aka 21 Questions.

The song came about after Emtee and Big Zulu squashed their years-long beef and hopped into the studio to create some music.

