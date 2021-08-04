Boss Babes: SA Ladies Suit Up for an Online Challenge, Share Stunning Pics

South African ladies headed to the timeline to share a few stunning snaps of themselves in suits

The working babes were definitely serving looks and went viral on the timeline

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite snaps from the fun Twitter thread

South Africa's #bossbabes are having a little fun, this time heading to the timeline to share snaps of themselves all dressed up in suits and ties. The beautiful ladies were serving all sorts of fits and colours but not a single one of them missed a beat.

These local women are suiting up. Images: @NkeleDiseko/Twitter, @AyandaYahyah/Twitter, @Cee_Ntimbi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @nubian6 started the viral thread.

"Suit thread please," she sweetly captioned the post along with a dapper-looking pic of herself.

Mzansi's ladies definitely answered the call in style and Briefly News has compiled some of our favourite snaps from the thread.

@Cee_Ntimbi said:

"Hope I'm not too late."

@NkeleDiseko said:

"Last year before I lost some weight"

@AyandaYahyah said:

"I wanna wear heels like other ladies but I need Heel Driving lessons"

@Tefosyl said:

"With mommy dearest."

Source: Briefly.co.za