Thuli Phongolo Slams Photographers Using Preset Filters: "Give Me Magic"

Thuli Phongolo has shared her two cents on photographers who use preset filters when taking her peeps

The actress slammed local photographers who don't use their skills when she's hired them to snap her pics

The stunner, who usually posts fire pics on Instagram, said she wants quality photos which are better than her phone's ones

Thuli Phongolo has slammed local photographers who don't use special skills when taking her snaps. The stunner said some photographers need to stop adding presets to her pics.

The star wants to see some light, camera and action in order for her photos to "pop". She said she wants quality pics which are better than her phone's snaps.

The actress and DJ took to Twitter on Tuesday, 3 August to share her thoughts on photography. She urged photographers to give her magic when she has hired them. According to TshisaLIVE, the former Generations: The Legacy actress wrote:

"Some photographers need to stop this thing of adding presets to pictures then calling it ‘final edits’, honestly, I can do that with my phone. If I hired you, it means I want better quality than what my phone can produce. Work on skin, make colours pop…etc. GIVE ME MAGIC. SKILL!"

Her followers and photographers took to her timeline to share their opinions on her post. Check out some of the comments below:

@cyrilzuma said:

"A conversation like this should be had before the photoshoot. Working on your skin costs money, magic & skill cost money. Photographers already under charge."

@Ratshilindela1 wrote:

"I am one person who understands you. I once paid for a photographer on my birthday. I had to edit those pictures with my phone, they were horrible."

@Katlego_Velile commented:

"It's all about how much you're willing to pay."

@DanielChomb0 said:

"I've seen a lot of trash work out there I agree with you."

@RealTebzaa added:

"You wanna tell us your photographer lost the job?"

