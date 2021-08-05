Business News: Caltex Rebranding To Astron Energy in South Africa and Botswana

850 Caltex petrol outlets in South Africa and Botswana will be receiving a fresh new look as part of the Astron Energy rebrand

The rebrand comes after Glencore South Africa Oil Investments acquired Caltex's former parent company, Chevron South Africa in 2018

Astron Energy has been operating Caltex since 2018 under the Caltex brand as part of a licence agreement

JOHANNESBURG - All Caltex petrol service stations in South Africa and Botswana will be rebranded, according to the parent company of Caltex, Astron Energy.

Astron Energy will be the company's public face at all petrol stations and other key locations following the rebrand, which will span corporate, commercial and retail aspects, according to BusinessTech.

Caltex petrol stations in South Africa and Botswana will be now operating under the Astron Energy brand.

Source: Getty Images

Astron Energy has been in charge of the Caltex brand since 2018 under a licence agreement when Glencore South Africa Oil Investments acquired Caltex's former parent company, Chevron South Africa but will now be operating under its own brand name.

“Astron Energy has now taken the opportunity to consolidate its operations under a single, unifying brand identity,” read Astron Energy's statement.

According to acting CEO Braam Smit, Caltex-branded service stations will not only get a new vivid style but will also feature exciting new experiences and services.

As part of a site refresh and renovation programme that will see completion in the next couple of years, the current 850 petrol stations in South Africa and Botswana will be rebranded in multiple stages.

According to IOL, Cambridge Mokanyane, the marketing chief of Astron Energy, said the company was putting a lot of work into both the fuel and non-fuel retail offers.

“We’re innovating and unlocking value for all our stakeholders and making sure the customer experience is front and centre in our new strategy to become the largest player in South Africa," said Mokanyane.

