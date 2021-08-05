US Rapper Quavo Says He Pays His Personal Assistant R66 000 Per Day

Quavo, one part of the Migos rapping trio, claimed that his personal assistant is a millionaire

According to an Instagram post by Quavo, he pays the assistant R66 000 every day

Many netizens reacting to the post urged him to offer them jobs

They say money cannot buy happiness, but how would you know if you have never had it? Rapper Quavo from the group Migos divulged that his personal assistant is a millionaire.

Rapper Quavo said he pays his personal assistant KSh 500,000 daily. Photos: Quavo.

Via an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the 30-year-old rapper revealed the eye-popping amount of money his assistant makes.

According to Quavo, he pays the assistant a whopping $ 5,000 (over R66 000) daily!

“5k a day. My assistant a millionaire!” The Stay rapper wrote.

Quavo shared a photo of his personal assistant holding an umbrella over his head while he scrolled on his phone.

Reacting to Quavo's revelation, many social media users were taken aback while others asked him also to employ them.

Here are some of the comments from his followers:

@adonniscooper:

“A day or a week?”

@bristyles_16:

“Where can I fill out the application?”

@nolimit.eatz:

“Clearly I’m in the wrong profession.”

@karleenroy:

"Wait! Can I apply?"

@sammy_sef:

“You need another one?”

@jun_b__:

“Don’t you need another one? Hire me.”

@gorgeous_vibe:

“Does your assistant, need an assistant? I’m willing and able.”

In 2020, Quavo finally graduated from high school after dropping out to pursue his rap career.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself in an academic cap and gown.

“Finally can say I graduated high school class of 2020. Now what college should I go to?” he wrote.

In March 2021, Icy Girl singer Saweetie confirmed breaking up with Quavo.

The beauty queen confirmed the news via her Twitter page, saying she is single again.

The news shocked their fans, who believed the two were a power couple based on their internet posts.

Quavo promised to pick up Bobby Shmurda from jail

Briefly News previously reported that US rapper Quavo has reportedly revealed that he'll personally pick up Bobby Shmurda when he is finally released from prison. Bobby released on Tuesday, 23 February.

The Migos member told Billboard in a recent interview that he is "personally gonna pick up Bobby Shmurda" when he walks out of New York's Clinton Correctional Facility.

Bobby was arrested in 2014 on gang conspiracy, drug and gun charges. Revolt reports that the rapper was initially sentenced to seven years but was later granted an early release because of his good behaviour.

Source: Briefly.co.za