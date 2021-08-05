EFF Phoenix March, Motorists Advised to Use Alternative Routes

The EFF has warned motorists to use alternatives ahead of their march over the 36 people who were killed in Phoenix looting incidents

The political organisation says they are marching for justice and would also like the police to carry out their constitutional duty

EFF members will meet at Gandhi Square on Thursday morning and end their march at the Phoenix Police station

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have advised motorists to stay away from the Phoenix Highway in Durban on Thursday morning due to a march by its members.

The party will be marching to the suburb of Phoenix in Durban to protest for justice for the 36 people who were killed amid the violent protests that took place in the KwaZulu-Natal province last month, according to a report by SABC News.

The EFF will be marching to Phoenix Police Station on Thursday, demanding justice for the 36 people who were killed during the unrest in the suburb of Phoenix. Image: Thabo Jaiyesimi

EFF eThekwini spokesperson Mazwi Blose says mainly hopes to remind the South African Police Services of their constitutional duty to protect citizens. The party would also like to call on the SAPS to confiscate all illegal firearms in the Phoenix area.

"They are there to protect the citizens of the country. We are there to tell the police to go to Phoenix and repossess all these illegal firearms," says Blose.

Blose says members of the EFF will gather at Gandhi Square as their starting point and then continue to Phoenix Highway make their way to Phoenix Plaza and end at Phoenix Police Station.

According to Garda World, police will be deployed to manage the march to monitor and manage the situation on the ground. EFF Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stated that the party was demanding justice for the victims of the Phoenix massacre according to The South African.

DA asks the South African Human Rights Commission to halt EFF march to Phoenix

Briefly News previously reported that Democratic Alliance party leader John Steenhuisen has approached the South African Human Rights Commission in an effort to have the march to Phoenix scheduled on Thursday by the EFF stopped.

The South African reports that Steenhuisen wrote to the SAHRC stating that the EFF's march is merely racial baiting. He added that the march was also a ploy to gain political points by the party.

“The EFF thrives on racial division and so it is very much in the party’s interest to fan the flames of localised incidents of racial tension where they exist,” said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen further stated Phoenix's communities are currently vulnerable as the riots have already claimed many lives and livelihoods of many people. He said the communities are traumatised and the last thing they need is the EFF's march.

Steenhuisen went on to say that if the EFF's march to Phoenix is not stopped, it could result in a racial war.

