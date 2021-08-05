Soft Life Goals: Siphiwe Tshabalala's Nett Worth and Fancy Luxury Rides

Siphiwe Tshabalala is one of Mzansi's favourite footballers and is living a life of luxury. Briefly News takes a look at how the star makes his money and the cars he drives. He is also a brand ambassador for a few big-name brands.

Siphiwe Tshabalala has had quite a wonderful career and will surely go down as one of South Africa's most iconic players. Briefly News takes a look at just how much the AmaZulu midfielder is worth, his beautiful cars and his luxurious life.

1. Tshabalala's nett worth and salary

Tshabalala's nett worth is said to be R13.8 million. The left-winger was a high earner at Kaizer Chiefs back in 2013 and was collecting a paycheck of R350 000 per month. However, the amount of money he was paid in Turkey and AmaZuly has not been made public.

2. Shabba has a few endorsement deals boosting his income

Football players don't always make money from just playing but endorsements also help a great deal. According to AnswersAfrica, Siphiwe Tshabalala is a brand ambassador for Lexus vehicles and also became one of the first two footballers to drop a new Nike shoe called the CT360 Maestri.

3. The player has an impressive garage

Shabba has always impressed on the pitch but his cars are just something else. From a Lexus to GTI to Range Rover, the midfielder has got it all. He shows off his car collection on Instagram from time to time, according to Soccer Laduma.

Keagan Dolly is the DStv Premiership's highest-paid player

Briefly News previously reported that Keagan Dolly recently signed for Kaizer Chiefs and even though he's joined on a free transfer, he's going to be getting a juicy big fat cheque at the end of each month. New details have emerged about the transfer and Dolly is earning some good money.

As it stands, Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player in the DStv Premiership, this also makes him the highest-paid player for Kaizer Chiefs. Dolly is reportedly going to be earning R1.45 million per month.

According to The South African, Samir Nurkovic was the highest at R930 000 per month. Khama Billiat was in second place with a salary of R830 000 per month.

