Covid: Thembisa Mdoda's Family Releases Statement Confirming She's in Hospital

Thembisa Mdoda's family has dropped a statement revealing that she has been diagnosed with Covid-19

The family confirmed that The Queen actress is currently in a private hospital in Sandton where she has been admitted

The statement about the star's health was shared by Anele Mdoda on social media on Thursday, 5 August after Thembisa posted she was fighting for her life

Thembisa Mdoda's family has issued a statement regarding her health. The Queen actress had shared on social media recently that she was not well.

The media personality's sister, Anele, posted the statement on her timeline on behalf of her family. The family confirmed that the star was indeed admitted to a private hospital in Sandton.

In the statement dropped by Anele on Twitter, the family revealed that Thembisa was diagnosed with "long" Covid-19. The virus was further aggravated by an allergy, according to the statement. ZAlebs reports that the statement further states:

"We are fortunate the doctors diagnosed her in time and are treating her with the utmost care."

Anele also thanked Mzansi for showing love to her sister. She wrote:

"Thank you for the calls and messages of love and support. May it be the same to you one day."

Thembisa Mdoda reveals she's fighting for "dear life" in hospital

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thembisa Mdoda is not feeling well. The actress took to social media to reveal that she's fighting for her life in hospital. The Queen actress did not share what sickness she has or what caused her to end up in a hospital bed.

The TV presenter said her kid called to comfort her as she was feeling her grief. TshisaLIVE reported that the star said she needed a break to focus on getting better. According to the publication, she wrote on her Instagram Stories:

"I'm also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed. What a heavy day."

