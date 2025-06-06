Where was One Tree Hill filmed? The show's iconic locations

When it comes to where One Tree Hill was filmed, the show creators chose to shoot all nine seasons in and around Wilmington, a historic and picturesque port city in North Carolina. OTH was a popular teen drama in the noughties, set in the fictional town of One Tree Hill, North Carolina.

The cast of One Tree Hill teen drama. Photo: @onetreehill (modified by author)

Key takeaways

One Tree Hill follows the lives of half-brothers Nathan and Lucas Scott as they navigate basketball, romance, family, and friendships.

The teen drama took over Wilmington as a filming location after Dawson's Creek wrapped up production and used some of its settings, like the Airlie Gardens and Hell's Kitchen.

wrapped up production and used some of its settings, like the Airlie Gardens and Hell's Kitchen. Fans can visit several of the One Tree Hill filming locations in Wilmington town like the Naley Bench along the Riverwalk, TRIC, and Michael Jordan's former high school, Emsley A. Laney.

One Tree Hill summary

Genre Teen drama, romance, sports Show creator Mark Schwahn Number of seasons Nine Number of episodes 187 Release date September 23, 2003, to April 4, 2012 Network The WB (2003-2006), The CW (2006-2012) Streaming platforms Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Starring Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton Review rating 7.8/10 on IMDB, 68% on Rotten Tomatoes

One Tree Hill filming locations

While Tree Hill is not a real place, it is one of the most memorable TV towns created in Wilmington. North Carolina has been a go-to location for many filmmakers for projects like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Sleepy Hollow, Dawson's Creek, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Here are the 28 iconic locations where One Tree Hill was filmed:

1. Cape Fear Community College

Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @capefearcc (modified by author)

Several One Tree Hill High School scenes were filmed at the Cape Fear Community College campus at 411 North Front Street. Joe and Barbara Schwartz Centre's front entrance served as the high school's exterior, while the back of the building was used for the gym exterior scenes. Whitey Durham's Field House was also filmed at the public community college.

2. Wilmington Riverwalk

Haley and Nathan at the Naley Bench on the Wilmington Riverwalk (R). Photo: @saxboybilly18/@wilmingtoncoast on X (modified by author)

The iconic Wilmington Riverwalk was the perfect setting for several One Tree Hill scenes. It has the famous 'Naley Bench' near the historic JW Brooks building, where Nathan (James Lafferty) gifted Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) the Cracker Jack bracelet and said the memorable line, "Don't say I never gave you anything." The bench is covered with messages from fans.

The annual Burning Boat Festival was held on the other side of Wilmington Riverwalk, overlooking the Cape Fear River. The Water Street Park on the Riverwalk served as a setting for several outdoor basketball games featured in the show.

3. Blue Post Billiards

The exterior of the Blue Post Billiards in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @bluepostbilliards (modified by author)

Blue Post Billiards at 15 South Water Street was featured multiple times in the teen drama. It was also the spot where Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Brooke (Sophia Bush) had their tattoo date. The location is open to all One Tree Hill fans who are over 21 years old.

4. Reel Café

The Reel Café in Wilmington, North Carolina, where Carl's Crab Shack was filmed. Photo: @thereelcafeilm (modified by author)

Carl's Crab Shack, where Brooke worked as a PR professional in One Tree Hill, was filmed at Reel Café alongside Front Street at 100 South Front Street. The location is open to the public.

5. Graystone

Graystone Luxury Hotel in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @staygraystone (modified by author)

The show producers filmed Dan Scott's (Paul Johansson) funeral scene in season 2 at Graystone, which is located at 100 South Third Street in Wilmington, North Carolina. The building also served as a hotel room and a New York apartment in the show's fifth season. Graystone is one of the most frequented hotels in the area, known for its luxurious rooms and suites.

6. The Dixie Grill

The Dixie Grill in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @dixie_grill (modified by author)

The Dixie Grill served as the diner where Sam, Brooke's foster child, spent time with her boyfriend, Jack Daniels. The Southern-style restaurant is located at 116 Market Street in Wilmington, North Carolina. It is one of the area's go-to eateries for delicious breakfast and brunch options.

7. Black Cat Shoppe

Black Cat Shoppe in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @theblackcatshoppe1202 (modified by author)

The Black Cat Shoppe, alongside 8 Market Street, appeared as the CD store where Tyler Hilton's character, Chris Keller, worked. The shop no longer sells CDs, but it still carries local movie and TV memorabilia, including items related to One Tree Hill.

8. USS Battleship Park

Aerial views of the USS Battleship in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: David Garrison (modified by author)

One Tree Hill filmed several scenes at USS Battleship Park on Eagle's Island, across the Cape Fear River. It was home to The RiverCourt, the iconic outdoor basketball court where Lucas Scott, Nathan, and their friends spent time. The court was dismantled after filming ended.

9. 1901 Chestnut Street

Peyton Sawyer's house was located at 1901 Chestnut Street in Wilmington. The show's production team used the house interiors and exteriors to film until season 5. The house is now private property.

10. New Hanover County Courthouse

The New Hanover County Courthouse in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @ncl_law (modified by author)

The interiors of the New Hanover County Courthouse on 24 North Third Street were used during an election rally. In season one, the Courthouse exterior served as the backdrop for Keith and Lucas' car crash at the corner of Third and Princess Streets. The Courthouse is a key judicial centre in Wilmington.

11. Thalian Hall

The historic Thalian Hall in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @thalianhall (modified by author)

The front steps and Corinthian columns of Thalian Hall frequently doubled as the steps of Tree Hill's town hall. It is located at 310 Chestnut Street. Thalian Hall is a historic theatre built in 1858 with a blend of Classical Revival and Late Victorian architecture.

12. Grace United Methodist Church

The exterior of Grace United Methodist Church in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @graceumcdowntown (modified by author)

Brooke and Julian's wedding in One Tree Hill season 8 was filmed at Grace United Methodist Church. Keith and Jules, then Lucas and Lindsey, were also supposed to get married at the church, which is located at 401 Grace Street.

13. 1811 Chestnut Street

Haley James' house was located at 1811 Chestnut Street in Wilmington. Nathan Scott and Haley shared their first kiss at this home, and it is also where Nathan asked Haley's parents for permission to marry her. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom Haley house was placed on the market in 2018 for $449,500.

14. Airlie Gardens

A fountain and oak trees at Airlie Gardens in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @zimmytws/Darwin Brandis (modified by author)

Karen's dream sequence in the season 4 finale was filmed at the picturesque Airlie Gardens. She has a fantasy about Keith and their daughter Lily. The 67-acre public garden in Wilmington has also featured in productions like Dawson's Creek, Black Knight, and 28 Days.

15. Karen's Café

Karen's Café from the One Tree Hill series. Photo: @sarah_magdanz/@onetreehill (modified by author)

Karen's Café from One Tree Hill was filmed at different locations in the series. In the show's pilot episode, the café was shot at Port City Java-Downtown at 300 North Front Street, which later served as the Tree Hill Café in the final season. The crew designed another Karen's Café at the corner of Front & Grace Streets as the series progressed.

In season 5, the café was turned into 'Clothes over Bros,' Brooke's high-end fashion line, until season eight when Brooke and Haley restored the building back to its former glory, Karen's Café. The spot now has different stores including Redix and Outdoor Equipped.

16. TRIC Nightclub

The TRIC Nightclub setting in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @visitnc (modified by author)

TRIC Nightclub was the show's famous club where the characters frequented. It was launched by Karen at 1121 South Front Street. The nightclub hosted live bands and artists like Jack's Mannequin, The Wreckers, and Nada Surf for the high school students. In season 5, Peyton opens her record label, Red Bedroom Records, in the back room of TRIC.

TRIC Nightclub (now a red brick warehouse) offers self-guided tours to One Tree Hill fans. You can take pictures with replicas of Chase's apartment, Red Bedroom Records, and Peyton Sawyer's bedroom.

17. Cinespace Studios Wilmington (formerly EUE/Screen Gems Studios)

Cinespace Studios Wilmington, where One Tree Hill creators filmed some of the show's scenes. Photo: @cinespacestudios (modified by author)

One Tree Hill was filmed at the Cinespace Studios Wilmington at 1223 North 23rd Street for all nine seasons from 2003 to 2012. A short street beside the studio was renamed One Tree Hill Way. The studio has also hosted major productions like Sleepy Hollow, Under the Dome, and Iron Man 3.

18. Fort Fisher State Recreation Area

Several beach scenes were shot at Fort Fisher State Recreation Area in New Hanover County. It is located near Kure Beach and about 18 miles south of Wilmington.

One iconic scene was Haley and Nathan's wedding by the rocks. The 287-acre state park is a go-to summer place featuring a historic fort, an oceanfront beach pavilion, a lagoon popular with windsurfers, and a long stretch of beach.

19. Performance Auto Specialist

Performance Auto Specialist in Wilmington, North Carolina, where Scott Body Shop was filmed. Photo: @performanceautospecialists (modified by author)

Scott Body Shop was set at Performance Auto Specialist at 19 Covil Avenue. Nathan and his uncle used to work there in the teen drama. The independent auto repair business is still in operation and specialises in European vehicles.

20. Tree Hill Hospital

One Tree Hill constructed the Tree Hill Hospital at the Corning Manufacturing site on North College Road. The hospital scene where Peyton has an emergency cesarean after the accident in season 6 was shot on the set.

21. Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park

The Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park in Wilmington. Photo: @/junglerapids (modified by author)

Several One Tree Hill scenes were filmed at Jungle Rapids Family Park at 5320 Oleander Drive. The Park's features, like the Big Splash Café and Pizzeria, the miniature golf course, and the arcade, appeared in the series. One memorable scene includes Lucas and Anna enjoying pizza at the arcade in season 2.

22. The Stadium Batting Cages

The Stadium of Batting Cages at 5570 Oleander Drive was used for several scenes. The Wilmington outdoor facility offers baseball and softball batting cages.

23. Johnnie Mercer Fishing Pier

The Johnnie Mercer Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Photo: @johnnie_mercers_fishing_pier/@shopgoldenhour.online (modified by author)

Johnnie Mercer Fishing Pier at 23 East Salisbury Street in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, was one of the beach locations on One Tree Hill. The fishing pier is about six miles east of Wilmington. It was featured in scenes like Brooke and Lucas' iconic beach kiss and the beach party in Season 3.

24. Emsley A. Laney High School

Emsley A. Laney High School was used to shoot some of the One Tree Hill High scenes. It is located at 2700 North College Road.

The public school is popular because Michael Jordan studied and played high school basketball there. The show's basketball sequences were captured at the institution's gymnasium, while additional school-related scenes took place at Eugene Ashley High School.

25. Harry Forden 6th Street Bridge

The Harry Forden 6th Street Bridge in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @historicbridges (modified by author)

The Harry Forden 6th Street Bridge in Wilmington was featured in the opening credits of One Tree Hill. It is the bridge where Lucas dribbles a basketball while Gavin DeGraw's I Don't Want to Be plays in the background. Harry Forden was also featured in Under the Dome and Revolution.

26. Hell's Kitchen

The Swinging Donkey Bar in One Tree Hill was filmed at Hell's Kitchen, a real bar located at 118 Princess Street in Wilmington. Dawson's Creek fans may also be familiar with the location because it was used as Molly's Market in the series.

27. Westfield Independence Mall

The Independence Mall in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo: @shopindependencemall (modified by author)

Some scenes were filmed at Westfield Independence Mall, located at 3500 Oleander Drive in Wilmington. Lucas and Nikki rode the carousel at the shopping mall. The One Tree Hill location is also where Brooke tells Peyton and Haley that Lucas broke up with her.

28. 1829 Wrightsville Avenue

Karen and Lucas Scott's home in One Tree Hill was filmed at 1829 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington. The pair lived together until season 5, when Karen left Lucas at the house. The home is visible from the street, but it is private property.

The One Tree Hill cast. Photo: @onetreehill (modified by author)

Fans can experience One Tree Hill in real life by visiting the filming locations in Wilmington, North Carolina. A reboot of the series is also in the works after being confirmed by original stars Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush.

