English Star, Jorja Smith, allegedly steals, Heavy K & Bucie's, 'Easy to Love', beat

English singer Jorja Smith has been accused of stealing her beat from Heavy K and Bucie's song, Easy to Love

The singer dropped a teaser of the track recently and has rubbed many Mzansi music lovers up the wrong way

Heavy K and Bucie dropped the track back in 2014 and Jorja's new song titled All of This dropped this Friday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jorja Smith has been accused of stealing Heavy K and Bucie's Easy to Love beat. The English singer dropped All of This on Friday and she has been heavily criticised in Mzansi.

Heavy K produced the beat for Bucie's Easy to Love track some years back. The song was featured on Bucie's 2014 album, Princess of House ( Easy to Love).

English Star Jorja Smith allegedly stole Heavy K & Bucie's 'Easy to Love' beat. Image: @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

Jorja worked with producer Guilty Beatz on her new song. Heavy K took to Twitter to react to the song. He captioned his post:

"Dear South Africa , for the first time in my life, I’m asking you guys to park here."

According to ZAlebs, many South Africans agreed that the beat was very similar to his. They said Jorja's beat is a slowed-down version of Heavy and Bucie's track. Check out some of their comments below:

@Nelly_Kalonji said:

"Cabanga! They made your timeless banger sound so sauceless, sue them, quickly!"

@Wtbconfidential wrote:

"I had to double check ... its exactly the same."

@Sbo_Sbora commented:

"Ey @GuiltyBeats, this is a Heavy K beat for Easy to Love hit song and it's not even a piano. Don't represent our gengre to the world wrong."

@BekzinTerris wrote:

"Sounds like EASY TO LOVE!!!"

@sviige1 added:

"Mind blowing??? Are u Crazy?? This song sounds exactly like Heavy-K n Bucie's song, Easy to Love."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa slam Jorja Smith's new Amapiano single

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa are just some of Mzansi celebs who reacted to Jorja Smith's new Amapiano single, All of This.

The international singer took to social media on Friday morning, 6 August to promote the new song. Many Mzansi celebs took to the UK singer's timeline to share their honest opinion on her sound.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa told the singer that she should have asked the likes of yanos producer's such as Kabza De Small and De Mthuda to produce the track. Cass said:

"A touch from Kabza De Small ,De Mthuda or Abidoza woulda sent this through the roof. Vocals are fire doe! Piano to the world!!!!"

DJ Maphorisa slammed the songstress for not involving Mzansi Amapiano pioneers in her single. According to TimesLIVE, Phori said:

"If you don't involve us, it's not Amapiano. Then trust me you can't eat alone on Amapiano, it's a community movement but we don't mind sharing though."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za