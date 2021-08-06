Dutch runner Sifan Hassan has inspired people that it doesn't matter how many times they fall, but what matters is how many times they get up and get going

In a video that was shared on Instagram, she could be seen falling down and getting back up during the women's 1 500 metres at the Tokyo Olympics

The Ethiopian-born runner finally finished in the top six despite the fall and would later go on to win gold in the women’s 5 000 metres race

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan has inspired many the world over with her resilient spirit after falling in a race and getting back up to record success.

The Ethiopian-born athlete stumbled and fell with roughly 350 metres to go but somehow got back up to not only catch up but win her heat of the women's 1 500 metres in 4:05.17 at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Sports Illustrated reported.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan has inspired many the world over with her resilient spirit. Image: Martin Rickett/ PA.

Source: Getty Images

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @upworthy, Sifan shocked everyone with her outstanding performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Sifan proved to the world that she wasn't joking as she went on to win the gold medal in the women’s 5 000 metres race.

Social media erupts in praise over Hassan heroics

@sheilagosheila said:

"I get knocked down but I get up again."

@melissyf commented:

"This is incredible!!! She runs effortlessly. Amazing."

@augustajuul wrote:

"She did that on pure determination."

@samskyarts said:

"What an inspiration to all, if you fall down get back up and get back to where you should be!! Up front like the winner you are."

Canadian swimmer celebrates medals success

Elsewhere, Briefly News reported previously that 21-year-old Canadian swimmer and Olympic medalist, Penny Oleksiak, has sent a message to her high school teacher who doubted her.

This is after the young woman won three medals for Canada at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and now has, to her credit, seven Olympic medals.

Penny, who is one of the most decorated Canadian Olympic athletes in history, said her high school teacher told her to stop swimming because it wouldn't get her anywhere.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za