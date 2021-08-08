Dani Alves is now the world's most decorated footballer after winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games with Brazil

The 38-year-old captained his country as they retained their title at the expense of Spain in the final of the men's football event

The Brazilian left-back had a successful career playing for top European sides like Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo

Dani Alves won his 43rd winners' medal as a professional footballer after leading Brazil to gold in the men's football event at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, according to The Sun.

The Samba Boys defeated Spain by 2-1 in the finals after extra time as they retained their title at the Games.

Dani Alves won his 43rd trophy at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 making him the most decorated player in football. Image: Tizianna Fabi, Anne-Christine Poujoulat.

The 38-year-old could not hold back his emotions after the final whistle as he added another medal to the 42 trophies he has won in his illustrious career.

Alves boasts six La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys and five Super Cups during his time in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona.

He also added three Champions League titles to his medals before ending his eight-year spell at the Camp Nou.

After joining Juventus in the summer of 2016, Alves got lucky with winning the Serie A and Coppa Italia in just one season with the Bianconeri.

His next destination was Paris Saint-Germain and the serial winner continued from where he stopped as he won two Ligue 1 titles and seven trophies in total with the Parisians.

Alves returned home to play for Brazil's top club Sao Paulo in 2019 as he won the Campeonato Paulista league title.

His national trophies include the 2007 and 2019 Copa America titles and two Confederations Cup but only the World Cup has eluded the talented right-back in his career.

Messi one of the most decorated players of all time following Barcelona career

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported earlier that Lionel Messi's 17 seasons at Barcelona has drawn him among the players with the most trophies in their playing career, Sports Keeda.

The Argentine ended last season with the Copa del Rey and went on to win his first senior trophy for Albiceleste at the recent Copa America tournament.

However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is behind his Barcelona teammate Dani Alves who is currently in a quest to win gold for Brazil at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

