South Africa’s women’s 4x400m team impressed fans at the 2025 Athletics Grand Prix 1 by rewriting the history books with a stunning performance

Miranda Coetzee, Shirley Nekhubui, Marlie Viljoen and Zenéy Geldenhuys broke the national record with a record run of 3:28.30

Local fans celebrated the achievement on social media, praising the team for their accomplishments on the track

Olympians Miranda Coetzee and Zenéy Geldenhuys entered the record books alongside Shirley Nekhubui and Marlie Viljoen at the 2025 Athletics Grand Prix 1 in Pretoria.

The women were part of South Africa’s 4x400m team that broke the national record with a stunning time of 3:28.30.

South Africa's women 4x400m team, including Miranda Coetzee and Zeney Geldenhuys, broke a new national record. Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images and Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

At the Pretoria event, the women stunned South Africa by blasting past other countries such as Zimbabwe and Botswana as they set the tone for their colleagues.

Team South Africa sets a national women’s record

The record was confirmed on Instagram:

While the relay team set a national team record, the event also hosts several talented South African track athletes, including 800m superstar Prudence Sekgodiso.

Other big names at the event include the nation’s fastest man, Alkani Simbine, who delighted local fans with his beautiful wedding.

Student athlete Udeme Okon is another local athlete who has caught the attention of local fans, adding to the talent in Mzansi that includes the record-breaking women’s team.

Watch Sekgodiso speak about the Grand Prix in the video below:

Record-breaking team has a history of winning medals

The team that set a record has a history of achievements behind their name, with 27-year-old Coetzee boasting a record of four African Championship gold medals.

Geldenhuys also has a rich history of medals after six medals, including four golds at the African Championships, World Youth Championships, Commonwealth Games and Universiade.

In addition to the pair’s medals, Nekhubui and Viljoen have begun their running careers by taking part in events around the world.

Record-breaking 400m athlete Marlie Viljoen has taken part in races worldwide. Image: Sam Mellish.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise South Africa’s new record breakers

Local netizens praised the team on social media, saying they made South Africa proud by breaking the record.

Ludfia Albertus is happy:

“Fantastic! So proud of team SA.”

Johanna Snyers is proud:

“Proud proud proud South Africa proud and beautiful moments.”

Erina Van Der Westhuizen backs the team:

“I am so proud of all of you. It can only work when you run as a team.”

Shivas Black wants to watch the highlights:

“Where can I watch highlights? Congrats!”

-'Sebata Tau Khaile saw it coming:

“I knew it was bound to happen. With the addition of Rogail Joseph and as the season progresses, they will lower it once more when there is tough competition. I foresee a 3:24:00 this season.”

Denise Muller congratulated the team:

“Congratulations Team SA; super proud of you.”

Bettie Erasmus respects the team:

“Congratulations to Team SA on this record-breaking performance!”

Lwandile Jamal Mafika is amazed:

“They were amazing, yho what a race, and I wanna see them competing against the world's best.”

Lindsay De Kock celebrated the win:

“Very well done ladies. Great news.”

Delia van der Linde asked a question:

“Why are the athletics not on DSTV?”

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie puts R67 million aside for sport development

As reported by Briefly News, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie has promised R67 million for sport developemt in rural areas.

McKenzie has dedicated the money to help produce more local talent in several sports across South Africa.

Source: Briefly News