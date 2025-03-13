A clip of Shebeshxt dancing to one of his 2023 singles has social media buzzing

Fans were amused by Shebeshxt's dance moves, with some questioning if the song was new or already released

The rapper released the single in August 2023, together with Dilala, much to the delight of his loyal fanbase

An old video of Shebeshxt dancing has left netizens amused. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt is a vibe! When he’s not hogging headlines for dishing out hot claps to his fans out of the blue, he’s trending on social media for living in the moment and having a good time. A video of the controversial Limpopo-born musician dancing to his 2023 song Shebe Re Tsamaya Le Wena has netizens buzzing.

Shebeshxt dances to his song Shebe Re Tsamaya Le Wena

Shebeshxt has become a household name for his carefree attitude and resilient spirit. A video of the Ambulance hitmaker dancing to his then-unreleased song Shebe Re Tsamaya Le Wena has Mzansi in stitches.

Shebeshxt is dancing in the living room while someone hypes him on. The video was shared on X by social media user •khathutshelo with the caption:

“Shebeshxt re tsamaya le wena Head office ya Lekompo 😂🔥🚀”

Watch the video of Shebeshxt dancing to Shebe Re Tsamaya Le Wena below:

Netizens react to video of Shebeshxt dancing to his song

In the comments, netizens were amused by Shebeshxt’s dance moves. The video left others thinking the song had not yet been released. Here are some of the comments:

@Clintonflame remarked:

“Sounds like a hit”

@Lungi_psalm queried:

“Wasn't this song released already?”

@im_number06 asked:

“He wearing Adidas now?”

@uMaster_Sandz exclaimed:

“It’s hard 🔥🔥🔥”

@_khathutshelo said:

“😂😂he dropped some crazy lines on his verse.”

Shebeshxt released Shebe Re Tsamaya Le Wena and Dilala in August 2023. He announced the release of the two songs on his Instagram account, sparking excitement from his devoted fans.

Shebeshxt wishes Julius Malema a happy birthday

Meanwhile, the rapper had social media buzzing after he wished EFF's president Julius Malema a happy birthday as he turned 44 on Monday, 3 March 2025.

A video of the Ambulance hitmaker sharing his birthday message to Malema went viral on social media

What you need to know about Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was born in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, and spent part of his childhood in Tembisa with his father. In 2020, he moved to Polokwane, where he still resides.

Shebeshxt is known for his carefree attitude and living in the moment. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Known for his distinctive style and controversial persona, the South African rapper gained popularity with his breakout single, Ke Di Shxt Malume, which went viral on TikTok. His music, a fusion of Bolo House, Amapiano, and rap, has resonated with fans since his debut.

Shebeshxt is in a relationship with Kholofelo Chuene, and together, they had a daughter, Onthatile, who tragically passed away aged 9 in an accident involving the artist and his family.

Shebeshxt slammed for not using seat belt

Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt was slammed online for not properly using a seatbelt in a viral video

This is despite the fatal car accident in 2024, which saw his baby girl tragically lose her life.

