Democratic Alliance leader in the Free State, Roy Janikielson, stated that the party has met with the police and Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela

The meeting was held to discuss security measures ahead of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's corruption trial

Magaushule is set to appear before the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday for his involvement in the R255 million asbestos tender fraud case

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State says it will hold law enforcement authorities accountable if anything goes wrong at the Bloemfontein High Court where suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's asbestos corruption hearing is set to take place on Wednesday.

The DA discussed arrangements for the Magashule's court appearance with Premier Sisi Ntombela, other political parties and law enforcement agencies, according to SABC News.

Free State DA leader Roy Jankielson says the party will hold the police and Premier Sisi Ntombela accountable should unrest ensue at Ace Magashule's court hearing on Wednesday. Image: Mlungisi Louw

Source: Getty Images

According to Free State DA leader Roy Jankielson, the police presentation failed to grasp the province's major political dangers and the role of politicians in provoking protests.

Jankielson said the police, as well as the Premier Ntombela, indicated that they were prepared for Magashule's appearance and possessed the necessary means to prevent violent protests.

According to News24, Magashule is facing multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering for his involvement in the mishandling of the tender contracts in the asbestos roof project.

The project was meant to replace hazardous asbestos roofs in the Free State however, a 2014 financial audit found payment irregularities. The National Prosecuting Authority has alleged that Magashule received bribes worth R1.1 million from the company that was awarded the tender.

Ace Magashule claims judges are biased in attempt to overturn suspension

Briefly News previously reported that suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is launching another bid to overturn his suspension by accusing the Johannesburg High Court of being biased against him.

He filed his leave to appeal on Friday and said that the judgement had countless examples showing the courts bias.

The High Court had not only denied Magashule leave to appeal on 9 July but had also said that the ANC's step-aside policy was not unconstitutional, according to the SowetanLIVE.

Ace Magashule's application against suspension was dismissed by Joburg High Court

Magashule's suspension was unable to be set aside according to the court's decision despite Magashule arguing that Jessie Duarte did not possess the right to suspend him.

The court decided that Magashule was given enough time to submit reasons to justify why his suspension should be overturned. The court concluded that natural justice was followed prior to his suspension.

Source: Briefly.co.za