Makhadzi & Kabza De Small Collab: Fans React to Video of Epic Studio Session

Makhadzi and Kabza De Small have collaborated on a fire Amapiano track that is yet to be released

A video of the popular musicians dancing to the dope tune in studio is doing the rounds on social media platforms

South African music lovers shared that they can't wait to get down to the track at a packed groove

Makhadzi and Kabza De Small have collaborated on a lit Amapiano single. Both the musicians' fans are excited about the collab.

A video of the two musicians jamming to the track in studio is doing the rounds on social media. There are also other people getting down to the tune in the clip shared online by @MotloutsiShimmy.

The clip has been viewed over 76 000 times since @MotloutsiShimmy posted it on Twitter on Friday night, 6 August. Music lovers think the new track by Makhadzi and Kabza is a hit.

Check out some of the comments from impressed fans below:

@miz_ra_im wrote:

"The way people are going to be kissing each other at groove to this song."

@mona_browny said:

"I can already see it."

@AladeensDeciple wrote:

"This to me is progress! @KabzaDE_SmallZ has taken the initiative to appreciate talent. I hope this partnership thrives. Well done to the pair of you!"

Kabza De Small impresses Sizwe Dhlomo with cool Amapiano dance moves

In other news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano producer Kabza De Small is living his best life. The award-winning producer impressed media personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, recently. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Kabza can be seen getting down to an Amapiano tune. The star busts some major Amapiano dance moves in the short clip.

Sizwe took to Twitter on Tuesday, 6 July to show love to the Umshove hitmaker. Sharing the epic video, the Kaya FM presenter captioned his post:

"Lol! This video gives me joy. Cc @KabzaDE_SmallZ @MAJORLEAGUEDJZ."

The video did not only impress Sizwe Dhlomo but his followers also shared that Kabza's dance moves are epic.

