Jesse Duplantis: age, daughter, wife, house, sermons, church, net worth

Jesse Duplantis is an Evangelical Charismatic Christian minister from the United States. He established Jesse Duplantis Ministries in 1978 to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ across the globe. The televangelist has grown to become one of the top preachers in America with a wide global reach. How well do you know your favorite evangelist? Please keep reading Jesse Duplantis biography to learn more about him.

Jesse Duplantis is an American televangelist. Photo: @jesseduplantisministries

Source: Instagram

Jesse Duplantis had humble beginnings in 1976 when he delivered his first sermon. Today, he has amassed numerous followers, and his wealth has also been increasing. Despite being one of the most sought-after televangelists, he has faced several controversies, especially due to his extravagant and tax-free lifestyle.

Profile summary

Full name: Jesse Duplantis

Jesse Duplantis Date of birth: 9th July 1949

9th July 1949 Jesse Duplantis age: 72 years in 2021

72 years in 2021 Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: New Orleans in Louisiana

New Orleans in Louisiana Current residence: New Orleans

New Orleans Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity (Pentecostal)

Christianity (Pentecostal) Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Reverend Cathy Duplantis (since 1970)

Reverend Cathy Duplantis (since 1970) Children: Daughter Jodi Duplantis Walker

Daughter Jodi Duplantis Walker Parents: Velma and Paul Duplantis

Velma and Paul Duplantis Siblings: Eight, including Wayne Duplantis

Eight, including Wayne Duplantis Profession: Televangelist, published author

Televangelist, published author Ministry: Jesse Duplantis Ministries

Jesse Duplantis Ministries JDM's local outreach church: Covenant Church (co-founded with wife Cathy in 1997)

Covenant Church (co-founded with wife Cathy in 1997) Instagram: @jesseduplantisministries

@jesseduplantisministries Twitter: @jesse_duplantis

@jesse_duplantis Facebook: @JesseDuplantisMinistries

@JesseDuplantisMinistries Website: jdm.org

jdm.org YouTube: Jesse Duplantis Ministries

Jesse Duplantis Ministries Net worth: Approximately $20 million in 2021

How old is Jesse Duplantis?

The televangelist was born on 9th July 1949 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, to parents Paul and Velma. He is 72 years old in 2021. The preacher grew up with eight siblings, including Debra, Helen, Patricia, Mark, Liless, Wayne, Bennie and Iris Toups.

Jesse Duplantis marriage

The televangelist married Reverend Cathy in 1970. Photo: @jesseduplantisministries

Source: Instagram

The prosperity Gospel televangelist tied the knot with Cathy on 6th June 1970. She is also an evangelist and has supported his ministry since it started in the 1970s. The couple is blessed with a daughter called Jodi Walker. Jesse Duplantis daughter is a motivational speaker.

Jesse Duplantis Ministries (JDM)

At an early age, the man of God liked music and was a pro-guitarist. He even became an opening act for various jazz and blues bands of his time. However, his passion shifted when he came across evangelist Billy Graham and later learned about salvation.

The prosperity Gospel preacher started doing sermons in 1976, and by 1978, he committed his life to full-time evangelism. JDM has continued to grow and has offices in Australia and the United Kingdom, in addition to its headquarters in Destrehan, Louisiana. He also co-founded JDM’s local outreach, the Covenant Church, with his wife Cathy in 1997 at his ministry headquarters.

Jesse Duplantis sermons can be accessed through digital media, including television, radio, live webcasts, and social media. It is also available in print in the form of magazines and Jesse Duplantis books. He has published several best-selling Christian books, including;

Jesse Duplantis Heaven: Close Encounters of the God Kind

Daily Blessing Devotional: 365 Life-Transforming, Spirit-Filled Devotions

Wanting a God You Can Talk to

The Everyday Visionary: Focus Your Thoughts, Change Your Life

Jambalaya For the Soul: Humorous Stories and Cajun Recipes from the Bayou

What Bible does Jesse Duplantis use?

The televangelist uses the JDM Joy Bible, which has King James Version next to the Amplified Bible. The holy book can be purchased on the official JDM website or Amazon.

The American televangelist started delivering sermons in 1976. Photo: @jesseduplantisministries

Source: Instagram

How much is Jesse Duplantis worth?

Jesse Duplantis wealth has landed him on the list of the wealthiest pastors in the world and he has also been criticized several times for his extravagant lifestyle. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at $20 million in 2021. The evangelist earns from church donations, published books and other sources.

The preacher uses private jets to spread God’s word to the world. He once asked believers to make donations for purchasing a new Jesse Duplantis jet, a Dassault Falcon 7X, that cost about $54 million in 2018. In his defense of private jet preference, the man of God and fellow preacher Kenneth Copeland said commercial planes have a bunch of demons.

Jesse Duplantis house is considered one of the largest residential properties on the East Bank in New Orleans as it covers 35,000 square feet. The luxurious tax-exempt home was built in 2009 and consists of two double-car garages and 25 rooms.

The American resides in a 35,000 square foot tax-exempt home. Photo: @AbbyRoads23

Source: Twitter

Jesse Duplantis latest

Where is Jesse Duplantis today? The man of God continues to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. He delivers his sermons at the Covenant Church, through crusades and various digital media.

Jesse Duplantis has been doing God’s work for more than 40 years and brought salvation to millions of people across the world. His wife Cathy has been a great support system and continues to play a significant role in the growth of his ministries.

